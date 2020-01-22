3 points to remember from the Utah Jazz 129-96 victory against the Golden State Warriors

The hottest NBA team watched the game Wednesday night in San Francisco.

As they approached their late night fight against the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz had won 17 of their last 19 games. Thanks to more of the same, Jazz has now won 18 of their last 20 games. Utah beat Golden State 129-96, powered by strong outs by Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, shoots the Golden State Warriors' Marquese Chriss (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco.

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale, left, shoots Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, in the center, and Glenn Robinson III (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale, right, drives the ball against D’Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, left, tries to shoot D’Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson, in the middle, shoots between the Golden State Warriors’ Marquese Chriss (32) and Jordan Poole in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco . Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots Alec Burks of the Golden State Warriors (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, rebounds from Willie Cauley-Stein of the Golden State Warriors (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco . Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday January 22, 2020 in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Here are three things to remember from Jazz’s victory over the Warriors.

Quin Snyder and company would never admit it, but Jazz put the game aside in the first quarter. Utah wasted no time taking control of the game, thanks to stellar fire. The Jazz pulled 65% of the field in the first quarter, 50% of the 3-point range, and this hot shot allowed them to maintain a 31-17 lead at the end of the quarter. Gobert and Mitchell both had seven points in the opening period, while Joe Ingles had five assists.

It was a record night for Mitchell. The third-year goalkeeper finished with 23 points, points that pushed him to exceed 4,500 points in his NBA career. He became the fifth guard in NBA history to score at least 4,500 points in the first 200 games of his career, joining Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade and Mitch Richmond.

Although he did not join Jordan, Wade and Iverson, Gobert recorded his 33rd double-double of the season. Gobert finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds and added 3 blocks and 2 assists. In fact, Gobert had a double-double at the end of the first half, with 15 points and 11 rebounds, including five dunks. He finished the game with seven dunks. He has now registered five dunks in seven straight games.

next

Saturday January 25 against Dallas, 3 p.m. MST

Monday, January 27 against Houston, 7 p.m. MST

Wednesday, January 29 in San Antonio, 6:30 p.m. MST