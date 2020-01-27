3 points to remember from the defeat of Utah Jazz 126-117 against the Houston Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz performed poorly, losing to Houston Rockets shorthanded 126-117 at Vivint Arena Monday evening.
- Without James Harden, Russell Westbrook or Clint Capela for Houston, Jazz came out flat in the first half. The Rockets dominated the Jazz 59-46 with a small ball starting line-up consisting of Ben McLemore, PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr., Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers, the biggest player in the line-up being House at 6-6. The Jazz had open shots in the first half but could not reverse them, shooting only 13.6% on 3 points while achieving an overshoot of 23-19 in the first half, despite the advantage of size. Utah also sent the Rockets to the line 49 times and Houston converted 35 of those disgusting shots.
- Eric Gordon was on fire, scoring a career high of 50 points while shooting 63.6% of the field and 54.5% of the field by 3 points. He hit 80% of his free throws. Previously, Gordon’s career record was 41, set in 2009 against the Thunder.
- Utah’s 3-point shooters had a night’s rest. Bojan Bogdanovic was 7 out of 13 deep, but Royce O’Neal went 0 for 3, Joe Ingles was 1 for 7, Mike Conley was 0 for 4 and Jordan Clarkson was 0 for 3.
Next: In San Antonio, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.