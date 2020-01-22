3 people shot and injured in Las Vegas shopping center

Police said three people were injured in a shootout at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. According to KTNV, people do not seem to have put their lives at risk. Klas reports that the shooting took place after a group of youths argued. Police told KSNV that they did not yet know the role of the victims in the fight or shooting, and said they thought it was an isolated incident.

Police say three people were injured in a shootout at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas.

According to KTNV, the individuals appear to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooter (s) left the mall before authorities arrived.

The LVMPD is investigating a shootout at the Fashion Show Mall and two people were reportedly injured. Officers are on site and cleaning up the area. Preliminary reports indicate that the suspects fled after the shooting before the police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2

– LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 22, 2020

KLAS reports that the shooting took place after a group of youths argued.

Police told KSNV that they did not yet know the role of the victims in the fight or the shooting.

Police said they thought it was an isolated incident.

No suspect is in detention, according to reports.

