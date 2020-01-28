3 People Arrested on Multiple Charges After Stop of Traffic in Ritchie County

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 / 12:46 PM EST

/ Updated: January 28, 2020 / 12:46 pm EST

Stephanie Cottrill (left) Steven Denkberger (center) Christopher Fairchild (right)

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Three people were arrested on various charges after an interruption in Ritchie County.

Stephanie Cottrill

At around 2:16 p.m. on Monday, January 27, MPs from the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office tried to issue an arrest warrant for an undisclosed person residing on Union Ridge Road in Ellenboro. The complaint found that before rejecting the driveway of residence, MPs observed a vehicle pulling out of the driveway.

The deputies then stopped the vehicle and contacted the three people in the vehicle.

Steven Denkberger

MPs said they advised rear passenger Stephanie Cottrill, 36, of Shinnston, to get out of the vehicle she was following. The MPs then ordered 34-year-old co-driver Steven Denkberger from Shinnston to get out of the vehicle, but he did not do so and reached for something in his waistband. The MPs said they had noticed that Denenberger had a gun, so he was brought down. At that point, the weapon was thrown by him and he was handcuffed.

According to a criminal history search by Denkberger, the company was found guilty in November 2005 of having committed a malicious attack. According to the complaint, Denkberger prohibits possession of a firearm.

Christopher Fairchild

The complaint indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Christopher Fairchild (38) from Forrest Hill, Louisiana, and Cottrill, were also detained. The MPs said they asked Cottrill if there was something in the car and she replied that there was an injection in her handbag. MEPs said they then searched the vehicle and found several pieces of luggage and digital scales that were consistent with the packaging and delivery of controlled substances. In addition, MPs said they found a box that contained large amounts of money and methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana. A Cottrill search found that, according to the complaint, there were packages of suspicious methamphetamine and heroin in her bra.

Cottrill has been accused of being possessed with the intent to deliver marijuana, with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, two conspiracies to commit a crime, and to be possessed with the intent to deliver heroin, according to court documents. She is currently held in the North Central Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $ 225,000.

Steven Denkberger has been accused of being possessed of marijuana, of possessing methamphetamine, of two conspiracies to commit a crime, and of a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm according to legal evidence. He is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $ 225,000.

Fairchild has been accused of owning marijuana, methamphetamine, and two cases of a crime-plotting conspiracy. He is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $ 200,000.