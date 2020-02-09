3 pending free agents, the Broncos must replace this low season

December 1, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) is helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit Required: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Sport TODAY

With somewhere between $ 60 and $ 80 million in cap space and up to 12 picks in this year’s sketch, the Broncos are as ready as anyone to have a huge turn around in 2020.

Just as important as deciding who they want to bring in with all that capital, is determining the players they want to keep and those without whom they are better.

Here are three players who must release the Broncos if they want to realize their turnaround potential:

Chris Harris Jr.

Chris Harris Jr. has had an illustrious career in Denver and would one day enter the Ring of Fame of the franchise without much debate.

That said, it’s probably the end of his time with the Broncos, and that’s the best. In the course of the second half of last season, it became clear that he had lost a step and had gained more coverage.

Harris’s game is not a deal-breaker in itself considering the shallow corner room of Denver without him. The contract that he is likely to demand, on the other hand, is a dealbreaker.

It would be nothing less than astonishing if he would settle for a valuation under the $ 12 million dollars he made this season, putting him in the top 15 of the best-paid cornerbacks, and he is not worth it. He was not a top 15 cornerback last season and at the age of 31 he is not getting better.

Consider the fact that this offseason has excellent cornerback groups in both the draft and the free agency, and there is no reason for Denver to be Harris Jr. pay outside of doing it because of sentimentality, and that’s not how you win football matches.

Derek Wolfe

It is always painful to say goodbye to the team’s old faces such as Derek Wolfe and Chris Harris Jr., but how have the Patriots built their dynasty over the past 20 years?

Was it by being sentimental and giving player-friendly deals to fans’ favorites? Or were they a cold, calculating organization that would rather leave a player a year early than pay them money that they are not worth?

Wolfe comes from the best statistical season of his career, but he also comes from another injury and will be on the wrong side of 30 this season. If he is willing to enter into a one-year or two-year contract, the Broncos should consider this, but a little longer than that would be regrettable.

It should also be noted that the Broncos have other defensive lines that they must negotiate with this off-season, putting them at a crossroads. They can invest in their line of defense, or they can bet on the youth in the unit to lead the way and save some dough.

If the Broncos choose to invest in their line, it makes much more sense to pay Mike Purcell and Shelby Harris. Even with Wolfe’s best last season, Harris was better and he is younger.

If they decide to save money on the position, gamble on Dre’Mont Jones and Demarcus Walker, and don’t pay Harris, it makes no sense to throw money at a defending lineman who is worse, older, more prone to injuries and only light cheaper than Harris.

Ronald Leary

Broncos Country is sick and tired of the shenanigans of Garett Bolles, and rightly so. That said, the lineman who earned Denver’s most credit for their game in 2020 is Ronald Leary.

Leary was an excellent addition to a free agency that gave the trenches the necessary stability for a few seasons, but those days are over.

He was recalled last year for eight penalties, tied for the fourth most of all guards. He also achieved an overall rating of 58.4 from Pro Football Focus, good for the 15th worst among starting guards.

Unlike the last two players on this list, the Broncos have a team option on Leary that can free up $ 9 million in cap space. That is a lot of money to reject in favor of the worst attacking lineman in your team.