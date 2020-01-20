Share this story!
Tell friends in your social network what you’re reading
3 injured sheriff’s deputies hold suspect
post on Facebook
Shipped!
Posted!
A link has been published on your Facebook feed.
CLOSE
Three assistants to the Milwaukee County Sheriff are recovering from injuries sustained when a suspect was arrested on Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at 11:03 a.m., a suspect man left an outlet linked to an emergency detention in a hospital.
MPs located the man near block 2900 of North Teutonia Avenue. As MPs attempted to apprehend the man, there was a fight and a Taser was used to stop him, the statement said.
The three MPs were injured and two were taken to hospital for treatment.
The suspect was taken to hospital for an assessment and then to the Milwaukee County jail, and could face battery charges against a law enforcement officer, obstructing and resisting arrest.
The sheriff’s office said the incident was under investigation.
Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/20/3-sheriff-deputies-injured-detaining-suspect/4522281002/
More stories
-
“Meet the Press” Talks with Local Voters
January 19, 2020 at 5:53 p.m.
-
Stolen car in church parking lot during service
January 20, 2020 at 9:56 a.m.
-
FOR SUBSCRIBERS
Chief of the Fire Commission and Police Calls Aldermen “Misogynist”
January 20, 2020, 6 a.m.
-
After the snow, Wisconsin faces single-digit temperatures
January 19, 2020, 2:28 p.m.
-
Police chase and crash on I-43 in Silver Spring
January 19, 2020 at 8:35 p.m.
-
3 injured sheriff’s deputies hold suspect
January 20, 2020, 2:30 p.m.