Share this story!

Tell friends in your social network what you’re reading

3 injured sheriff’s deputies hold suspect

While MPs attempted to apprehend the man, there was a fight and a Taser was used to detain him.

post on Facebook

Shipped!

A link has been sent to your friend’s email address.

Posted!

A link has been published on your Facebook feed.

CLOSE

Three assistants to the Milwaukee County Sheriff are recovering from injuries sustained when a suspect was arrested on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at 11:03 a.m., a suspect man left an outlet linked to an emergency detention in a hospital.

MPs located the man near block 2900 of North Teutonia Avenue. As MPs attempted to apprehend the man, there was a fight and a Taser was used to stop him, the statement said.

The three MPs were injured and two were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken to hospital for an assessment and then to the Milwaukee County jail, and could face battery charges against a law enforcement officer, obstructing and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was under investigation.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/20/3-sheriff-deputies-injured-detaining-suspect/4522281002/

More stories