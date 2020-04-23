3 kids missing from Virginia ‘in intense danger’

3 Virginia AMBER Inform children located protected, mother and father in custody, police say

A few small children from an AMBER Notify in Roanoke County, Virginia, were being observed risk-free Wednesday.Law enforcement explained the children’s mom and dad, John and Ruby Allison are in custody. John Allison turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday morning. The little ones have been uncovered at a visitors end in South Carolina, according to law enforcement.The abduction took place around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The small children have been thought to be in excessive hazard.

