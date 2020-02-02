3 keys in the 73-57 loss of the Utah Utes to the UCLA Bruins

The Utah Utes lost their second consecutive game and sixth in their last eight on Sunday afternoon and fell on the road to UCLA Bruins 73-57.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
- For the second consecutive game, the Utes did not reach the 60-point point because they shot only 39 percent out of the field. De Bruins, on the other hand, shot 49 percent. Utah was a respectable 36 percent behind the 3-point line, but only 1-of-12 behind in the first half with 11 points behind. UCLA also ended +13 from the foul line.
- The Utes lost the sales battle with 15-10, and a number of Utah giveaways came at a crucial time after coming within four points at 9:12. The Bruins were credited with 10 steals to only three for the Utes.
- Three players from Utah ended in double digits, but the top scorer, Riley Battin, only scored 14 points (Timmy Allen scored only 13 and Rylan Jones had 11). UCLA also had three double digit finishes, but the lowest output of the group was Jalen Hill’s 14 points (Tyger Campbell led the way with 22 and Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 18).