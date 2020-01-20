Share this story!
3 injured sheriff’s deputies hold suspect
Three assistants to the Milwaukee County Sheriff are recovering from injuries sustained when a suspect was arrested on Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at 11:03 a.m., a suspect man left a hold linked to emergency detention in a hospital.
The statement went on to say that MPs located the man near block 2900 on North Teutonia Avenue. While MPs attempted to apprehend the man, there was a fight and a Taser was used to detain him.
The three deputies were injured and two were transported to the regional hospital for treatment.
The suspect was taken to hospital for an assessment and then to the Milwaukee County jail and could face battery charges against a law enforcement official, preventing and resisting the arrest.
The sheriff’s office said the incident was under investigation.
