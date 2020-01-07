3-in-One Dry Lock Lube: The Jalopnik test

Loading...

Jalopnik reviewsAll of our test drives in one convenient place.

If your car is over 10 years old and you have never lubricated the locks, these cheap and simple jobs magically make your keys work better. Here you will find an overview of two common types of lock lubricants and my results after field tests.

(Full disclosure: I am not affiliated with 3-In-One or a Lock-Lube company. I bought the stuff in this test myself for my personal use.)

Just get 3-in-One Dry Lube

I recommend a pressure-driven can lubricant such as 3-In-One Lock Dry Lube over a good-fashioned graphite lubricant because it is easier to aim, cleaner and has better penetration properties than powder. It is also said to be corrosion resistant, which means it actually protects your lock from rust. And it’s about the same price as graphite anyway.

For those who want a little more, read on.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Turning the key in the door of my 1998 Mitsubishi Montero to unlock was like opening a treasure chest that had been on the bottom of the ocean for 20 years. There was a godly shriek and it took much more strength than was necessary. This, my friends, I could call an extremely unlubricated lock scenario.

My locks were actually glued so that I had to use two products to lubricate locks. It is unusual. The advantage is that I can now offer you this direct competition between powder lubricant in a tube and magical mystery dry lubricant that feels like a liquid in a can.

Dry powder graphite lube extra fine (tube)

Graphite has been used as a lubricant since the industrial revolution. You may have made your Pinewood Derby car faster with it. (Any former boy scouts in the house?) It is still used to lubricate locks as it smoothes the metal-to-metal contact without attracting and holding dirt, as would be the case with oil. It’s cheap too.

You can buy this stuff from pretty much any hardware or auto parts store for $ 3-5, and this tube gives you enough graphite to lubricate the locks of half of the cars in the parking lot. The brand doesn’t matter. Dry graphite lubricant powder is dry graphite lubricant powder, regardless of the color of the tube.

As mentioned, graphite powder is easy to obtain, but if you need an 8-pound industrial bucket, you can buy it from Grainger. (You can buy the small consumer-sized tubes in the Graphite Store if you don’t feel like contacting a stationary company.)

I had some in one of my toolboxes, so I just put my car key a little bit in the lock so that the metal cover was pushed to the side and the tube was pushed twice (gently!) To lock a few icing sugar in it.

The best thing about graphite powder is that it is readily available. The worst thing is that it likes to get anywhere. It is so good that it gets into your fingerprints and rests in the little gorges there. So try to be as careful as possible when pumping it into a lock. It should be everywhere in the lock for maximum lubrication.

I would recommend being conservative in your application as you can always add more. But in my experience, you really can’t add too much. If you do this, the excess will be blown away soon enough. However, do not try to blow it away with your mouth. It will fly back into your eyes and nose. You will hate that.

A small bag of the material in your lock should immediately make the operation run more smoothly. In this case, the job is done. But not always.

3-in-one lock dry lubricant (can)

Dry powder graphite lubricant has done a lot for me in the past, but this time the key of the Montero still didn’t turn smoothly the day after my generous use of the material. So I chose an alternative: Lock Dry Lube from a brand called 3-In-One, which also makes a gimbal oil that I like.

I paid $ 3.79 for a half-Red Bull tin ($ 3.98 for Lowe), but like powder, you only need a little bit per lock. So it seems to be pretty much the same price per use as the powder.

There is a card on the 3-in-One website where you can buy this stuff yourself

What is it made of? What are the “3” things in one? Who knows, who cares, what would we do with this information at all? It is a pressure-driven dry lubricant that feels like a liquid. It makes sense to me!

The can says the stuff is safe on all materials except certain (clear) plastics, so keep it away and you should be fine.

Once you’ve shaken the can, you can adjust the little red nozzle (be careful, the plastic spray tip and trigger are not too sturdy), insert it into your lock, and spray for a second or two. I gave the Montero door lock three dashes, pressed the key for a good amount, and locked and unlocked the door a few times.

The action went remarkably smoothly in seconds. Almost disturbingly smooth. But I didn’t break anything – I used this stuff a week ago and the SUV is still locked and unlocked well. Nice actually. It’s like microwaved butter on hot toast.

3-In-One is also said to have anti-corrosive properties, but here in SoCal I won’t be able to test this for you in the near future.

judgment

I was really happy with the smoothness I got with graphite powder from the locks, but the 3-in-one material made me feel like the entire locking mechanism was brand new. Almost better than new, actually. It just left enough resistance in the lock to make it feel as if it had worked, but otherwise using the lock after installation feels more like pushing a button with this stuff.

I think the 3-in-One creates a more extensive lubrication situation, as it were, since it emerges from the can like a liquid, even though it is “dry”. It gets into cracks and warps more easily than powder and ends up giving you better lubrication coverage.

If you drive a lot where there is road salt or sand, your key systems can really get fresh with lock lubrication. But even if your car has only been driving for a long time, I would have the feeling that a shot of this material locks and unlocks the doors more smoothly and the car feels younger.

Suppose you are among the dozens of Americans who, like me, still use the key slots in your car doors.