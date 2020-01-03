3 deaths by accident on the same day raise questions about the Tesla autopilot system

Loading...

Three clashes involving Teslas that killed three people have increased the scrutiny of the company's autopilot driving system just a few months before CEO Elon Musk has planned to put fully autonomous cars on the streets. On Sunday, a Tesla Model S sedan left a highway in Gardena, California, at high speed, a red light passed and hit a Honda Civic, killing two people inside, police said. The same day, a Tesla Model 3 hit a fire truck parked on an Indiana highway, killing a passenger in the Tesla. And on December 7, another Model 3 hit a police cruiser on a Connecticut highway, although no one was injured. The special accident investigation unit of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the California accident. The agency has not decided whether its special crash unit will review the crash on Sunday near Terre Haute, Indiana. In both cases, the authorities have not yet determined whether the Tesla autopilot system was being used. NHTSA is also investigating the Connecticut accident, in which the driver told police that the car was operating on autopilot, a Tesla system designed to keep a car in its lane and a safe distance from other vehicles. The autopilot can also change lanes by itself. Tesla has repeatedly said that his autopilot system is designed only to help drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. The company maintains that Teslas with Autopilot is safer than vehicles without it, but warns that the system does not prevent all crashes. However, experts and security advocates say that a series of Tesla crashes raises serious questions about whether drivers have become too dependent on Tesla technology and if the company does enough to ensure that drivers continue to pay attention. Some critics have said that it is time for NHTSA to stop investigating and take action, such as forcing Tesla to ensure that drivers pay attention when the system is used. NHTSA has initiated investigations into 13 Tesla accidents dating back to at least 2016 in which the agency believes Autopilot was operating. The agency has not yet issued any regulations, although it is studying how it should evaluate similar "advanced driver assistance" systems. At some point, the question is: How much evidence is needed to determine how this technology is used? Unsafe? "Said Jason Levine, executive director of the Nonprofit Center for Car Safety in Washington." In this case, I hope these tragedies are not in vain and lead to more than an investigation by the NHTSA. "Levine and others have asked the agency to require Tesla to limit the use of the autopilot to roads divided mainly into four lanes. No cross-traffic. They also want Tesla to install a better system to monitor drivers and make sure they are paying attention all the time. Tesla’s system requires drivers to put their hands on the wheel. But federal researchers have discovered that this system allows drivers to disconnect for too long. Tesla plans to use the same radar cameras and sensors, although with a more powerful computer, in their fully autonomous vehicles. Critics question whether those cars will drive r safely without endangering other motorists. Related video: Driver asleep at the wheel of the Tesla & # 39; autonomous & # 39; in Massachusetts Doubts about Tesla's autopilot system have persisted for a long time. In September, the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates transportation accidents, issued a report that said a design flaw in the autopilot and the driver's lack of attention combined to make a Tesla Model S crash. against a fire truck parked on a highway in the Los Angeles area in January 2018 The board determined that the driver was too dependent on the system and that the autopilot design allowed him to disconnect from driving for too long. In addition to the deaths on Sunday night, three fatal accidents in the US. UU. Since 2016, two in Florida and one in Silicon Valley have involved vehicles that use the autopilot. David Friedman, vice president of defense for Consumer Reports and former interim administrator of the NHTSA, said the agency should have declared the autopilot defective and requested a recall after an accident in Florida in 2016 that killed a driver. Neither the Tesla system nor the driver had braked before the car got under a semi-trailer that had turned in front of the car. "We don't need more people to get hurt so we know there is a problem and that Tesla and NHTSA have failed to address it," Friedman said. In addition to the NHTSA, states can regulate autonomous vehicles, although many have decided they want to encourage testing. In the 2016 accident, the NHTSA closed its investigation without requesting a withdrawal. Friedman, who was not at NHTSA at the time, said the agency determined that the problem did not occur frequently. But he said that argument has been discredited. Friedman said it is predictable that some drivers will not pay attention to the road while using Autopilot, so the system is defective. "The public is owed some explanation for the lack of action," he said. "Simply saying that they continue to investigate, that line has worn down its usefulness and credibility." In a statement, NHTSA said it relies on data to make decisions, and if it finds that any vehicle represents an irrational safety risk, "the agency will not hesitate to take action." NHTSA has also said that it does not want to stand in the way of technology given its potential to save lives. On Thursday messages were left seeking Tesla's comments. Rajjakarmar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, said it is likely that Tesla in the accident on Sunday in California was operating at Autopilot, which was confused in the past by rail lines. He speculated that the lane line was more visible for the exit ramp, so the car took the ramp because it looked like a highway lane. He also suggested that the driver might not have paid much attention. "No normal human being would slow down in an exit lane," he said. In April, Musk said he hoped to start converting the company's electric cars into fully autonomous vehicles in 2020 to create a network of robotic taxis to compete against them. Uber and other transport services. At that time, experts said the technology is not ready and that Tesla camera and radar sensors were not good enough for an autonomous driving system. Rajkumar and others say that additional accidents have shown that this is true. Many experts say they are not aware of fatal accidents involving similar driver assistance systems from General Motors, Mercedes and other car manufacturers. GM monitors drivers with cameras and will turn off the driving system if they do not observe the road. "Tesla is not close to that standard," he said. He predicted more deaths related to Teslas if NHTSA does not take action. "This is very unfortunate," he said. "Just tragic."

Three clashes involving Teslas that killed three people have increased the scrutiny of the company's autopilot driving system just a few months before the CEO, Elon Musk, has planned to put fully autonomous cars on the streets.

On Sunday, a Tesla Model S sedan left a highway in Gardena, California, at high speed, a red light passed and hit a Honda Civic, killing two people inside, police said.

The same day, a Tesla Model 3 hit a fire truck parked on an Indiana highway, killing a passenger in the Tesla.

And on December 7, another Model 3 hit a police cruiser on a Connecticut highway, although no one was injured.

The special accident investigation unit of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the California accident.

The agency has not decided whether its special crash unit will review the crash on Sunday near Terre Haute, Indiana. In both cases, the authorities have not yet determined whether the Tesla autopilot system was being used.

NHTSA is also investigating the Connecticut accident, in which the driver told police that the car was operating on autopilot, a Tesla system designed to keep a car in its lane and a safe distance from other vehicles. The autopilot can also change lanes by itself.

Tesla has repeatedly said that his autopilot system is designed only to help drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. The company argues that Teslas with autopilot is safer than vehicles without it, but warns that the system does not prevent all crashes.

Even so, experts and security advocates say a series of Tesla accidents raises serious questions about whether drivers have become too dependent on Tesla technology and if the company does enough to ensure that drivers continue to pay attention. Some critics have said that it is time for NHTSA to stop investigating and take action, such as forcing Tesla to ensure that drivers pay attention when the system is used.

NHTSA has initiated investigations into 13 Tesla accidents dating back to at least 2016 in which the agency believes Autopilot was operating. The agency has not yet issued any regulations, although it is studying how it should evaluate similar "advanced driver assistance" systems.

"At some point, the question is: how much evidence is needed to determine that the way in which this technology is used is not safe?" said Jason Levine, executive director of the Nonprofit Center for Car Safety in Washington. "In this case, I hope that these tragedies are not in vain and lead to more than an investigation by NHTSA."

Levine and others have asked the agency to require Tesla to limit the use of the autopilot to highways divided mainly into four lanes without cross traffic. They also want Tesla to install a better system to monitor the controllers and make sure they are paying attention all the time. The Tesla system requires drivers to place their hands on the steering wheel. But federal researchers have discovered that this system allows drivers to disconnect for too long.

Tesla plans to use the same cameras and radar sensors, although with a more powerful computer, in its fully autonomous vehicles. Critics question whether these cars can drive safely without endangering other motorists.

Related video: Driver asleep at the wheel of the Tesla & # 39; autonomous & # 39; in Massachusetts

Doubts about Tesla's autopilot system have persisted for a long time. In September, the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates transportation accidents, issued a report that said a design flaw in the autopilot and the driver's lack of attention combined to make a Tesla Model S crash. against a fire truck parked on a highway in the Los Angeles area in January 2018.

The board determined that the driver was too dependent on the system and that the autopilot design allowed him to disconnect from driving for too long.

In addition to the deaths on Sunday night, three fatal accidents in the US. UU. Since 2016, two in Florida and one in Silicon Valley have involved vehicles that use the autopilot.

David Friedman, vice president of defense for Consumer Reports and former interim administrator of the NHTSA, said the agency should have declared the autopilot defective and requested a recall after an accident in Florida in 2016 that killed a driver. Neither the Tesla system nor the driver had braked before the car got under a semi-trailer that had turned in front of the car.

"We don't need more people to get hurt so we know there is a problem and that Tesla and the NHTSA have failed to solve it," Friedman said.

In addition to NHTSA, states can regulate autonomous vehicles, although many have decided that they want to encourage testing.

In the 2016 accident, NHTSA closed its investigation without seeking a withdrawal. Friedman, who was not at NHTSA at the time, said the agency determined that the problem did not occur frequently. But he said that argument has been discredited.

Friedman said it is predictable that some drivers will not pay attention to the road while using Autopilot, so the system is defective.

"The public is owed some explanation for the lack of action," he said. "Simply saying that they continue to investigate: that line has worn down its usefulness and credibility."

In a statement, NHTSA said it is based on data to make decisions, and if it finds that any vehicle presents an irrational safety risk, "the agency will not hesitate to take action." NHTSA has also said that it does not want to stand in the way of technology given its potential to save lives.

Messages were left Thursday for comments from Tesla.

Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, said it is likely that Tesla in the accident on Sunday in California was operating at Autopilot, which in the past was confused with lane lines. He speculated that the lane line was more visible for the exit ramp, so the car took the ramp because it looked like a highway lane. He also suggested that the driver might not have paid much attention.

"No normal human being would not slow down in an exit lane," he said.

In April, Musk said he hoped to start converting the company's electric cars into fully autonomous vehicles in 2020 to create a network of robotic taxis to compete against Uber and other transportation services.

At that time, experts said the technology is not ready and that Tesla camera and radar sensors were not good enough for an autonomous driving system. Rajkumar and others say that additional accidents have shown that this is true.

Many experts say they are not aware of fatal accidents involving similar driver assistance systems from General Motors, Mercedes and other car manufacturers. GM monitors drivers with cameras and will turn off the driving system if they do not observe the road.

"Tesla is not close to that standard," he said.

He predicted more deaths related to Teslas if NHTSA does not take action.

"This is very unfortunate," he said. "Just tragic."

.