3 conclusions of the Utah Jazz victory 102-98 over the Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz did not make it easy Thursday night at the United Center in Chicago, but led by the trio of Bojan Bogdanović, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who combined to score 53 points, the Jazz achieved victory over the Bulls 102-98.
Grid view
-
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, leads the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
The Chicago Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen (24), dives when the Utah Jazz forward, Bojan Bogdanovic, on the left, and center Rudy Gobert, on the right, observe during the first half of a game of NBA basketball in Chicago, Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky, right, drives against Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
The center of the Chicago Bulls, Wendell Carter Jr., on the right, drives against the center of Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, leads the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
Chicago Bulls striker Lauri Markkanen (24) dives into central Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, right, observes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2 of 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
The Chicago Bulls guard, Tomas Satoransky, on the left, looks to pass against the Utah Jazz striker, Bojan Bogdanovic, top right, and center Rudy Gobert, bottom right, observes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, on Thursday, January 2, 2020..
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford (12) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) dives into Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
Utah Jazz escort Emmanuel Mudiay on the left and Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn fight for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
-
Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine, right, shoots at Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Here are three conclusions of the Jazz's victory over the Bulls, Utah's 22nd victory this season.
- Jazz striker Bogdanović was the closest in the victory. Ten of the 19 points of the Bogdanović team arrived in the last decisive quarter. During a particular stretch, Bogey scored six consecutive points, and six of his points scored in the fourth quarter come from the charity. Of course, its most notable highlight did not come in the fourth quarter.
- As usual, Gobert made a difference. The center finished with another double double, with 17 points and 12 rebounds, the maximum of the game, not to mention its impact on the defensive wing. With Gobert patrolling the painting, Chicago shot just 26 of 58 from inside the 3-point line, or 45%. Gobert was also a little tight, as he scored six points in the fourth quarter. It was his dump with a remaining minute, assisted by Joe Ingles, which gave Jazz the separation they needed to achieve victory.
- While generally the weak point of the team, the Jazz bench was robust against the Bulls, led by Jordan Clarkson and Georges Niang. Clarkson led all the reserves with 12 points, finishing 3 of 7 from behind the goal. Meanwhile, Niang had a more / less better team score of +19, while he contributed 11 points in 3-by-5 shots from a 3-point range.
Until next time
Saturday, January 4 in Orlando, 5 p.m. MST
Monday, January 6, in New Orleans, 6 p.m. MST
Wednesday, January 8 vs. New York, 7 p.m. MST