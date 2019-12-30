3 conclusions of the 104-81 victory of the Utah Jazz over the Detroit Pistons

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz overcame a difficult first half to claim their third consecutive victory and the eighth victory in nine games in a 104-81 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena on Monday night.

The two teams went through a horrible first half. Detroit and Utah combined to score only 79 points in the first half of the game, with Jazz taking a 40-39 lead at halftime. The Pistons shot only 37.8% from the field during the first two periods, while the Jazz shot a sad 33.3% from the floor and only had 11 (18.2%) from the 3-point range.

As bad as the first half was for Utah, the Jazz found some spark when they scored the last four points of the first half in an explosive dump of Donovan Mitchell and a pair of free throws by Bojan Bogdanovic. The Jazz continued that momentum in the second half, opening in a 16-2 race to finally separate from the Pistons. Utah beat Detroit 29-18 in the third period.

Jordan Clarkson had his best game yet with a Jazz uniform on Monday. The new acquisition was Utah's second top scorer with 20 points, just behind Mitchell's 23 points. The former Cavalier was 7 of 13 from the field and 4 of 7 from beyond the arch in 27 minutes from the bench.