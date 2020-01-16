3 civilians accidentally closed the Hawaii military base

Murphy’s law came into effect on Tuesday evening when three civilians were banned at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after security officials found a type of explosive in the back of their car that also stank of grass.

An explosives disposal team was called on site when the civilian population was detained and basic traffic stopped for several hours, a statement by the base officials said. However, the weapon turned out to be just a mortar training round without explosives, Chuck Anthony, a spokesman for JBPHH, told Task & Purpose.

The civilians were released after being interviewed by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and normal traffic through all gates was resumed only six hours after the incident began, according to Anthony.

Anthony could not tell how the mortar training round ended in the car, but he pointed out that such rounds are not normally found at naval or air bases such as JBPHH.

“This is not the type that is normally used by the Navy or the Air Force,” he said. “They are usually used by Army or Marine Corps infantrymen.”

Anthony also couldn’t tell if the civilian population was high when they rolled to the base. However, the spokesman said that civilians often end up accidentally at the basistor.

“It’s a situation where people often make the wrong exit to one of our checkpoints,” he said.

Read this for the kids at home: if you go on a mortar training session with your friends after hotboxing, remember to use Google Maps.

