“They are warriors”: 3 brothers who all have the same eye cancer

Updated: 05:46 AM EST February 5, 2020

Tristen, Caison and Carter are described as happy-go-lucky brothers, but the Atlanta family is shaking after all three of their boys have had eye cancer. The boys, who are 5 years old, 3 years old and 6 months old, have been diagnosed with retinoblastoma in the last five years, WTHR-TV reported. “They are warriors,” said Jeanne Rush, the boys’ grandmother, at the TV station. “I often go to the hospital with them, and they get IVs, they get drops in their eyes and they’re just warriors.” Retinoblastoma is a rare form of cancer. Infants and young children are usually diagnosed, but it can also be hereditary. Angie Rush, the boys’ mother, lost sight of the disease when she was 6 weeks old and understood that her children had a 50% chance of getting the disease, WXIA-TV reported, but she never thought all her children would be diagnosed. “I feel very guilty knowing that this is something I could pass on to them,” she told WXIA. “But I also know that I am blessed.” As a result of the expensive medical bills, the family sold their house and lives with relatives, according to their GoFundMe page. The family raised more than $ 50,000 on a GoFundMe page from Wednesday morning.

