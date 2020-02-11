3 brothers, all younger than 5, have the same rare cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. – Three brothers – all under the age of 5 – are being treated for the same rare eye cancer, WXIA reports.

Angie and Aaron Rush said that their eldest son Tristen was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was only 3 weeks old. Their second son Caison was diagnosed with the same cancer in 1 week.

Now their third son Carter is fighting the rare disease.

Carter was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was 6 months old when doctors found two tumors in his eyes on January 6. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and laser treatments.

“He has cancer, he has cancer, I have cancer. All my brothers have cancer, “Tristen said.

Angie says that retinoblastoma is an aggressive cancer that affects almost exclusively young children and that it can be hereditary.

Angie also had retinoblastoma when she was a baby. She had to have her left eye removed when she was only 6 weeks old.

“I feel very guilty, knowing that this is something that I could pass on to them. But I also know that I am blessed, “said Angie.

Fortunately, her boys’ forecasts are good. The Rush family hopes that their story can help raise awareness about childhood cancer.

33,748995

-84.387982

. [TagsToTranslate] news