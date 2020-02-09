3 arrested, suspected vandalism wanted for defacing war memorial in Portland demonstration

PORTLAND, Erts (KPTV) – According to police, three people have been arrested and more arrests are possible after a small demonstration in downtown Portland.

The demonstration started late Saturday morning in Lownsdale Square Park.

Some demonstrators arrived in the park in completely black, and some had weapons, including bats and pepper spray, according to officers.

According to police, the demonstration was a counter-action against another previously planned demonstration in the Multnomah County Courthouse. That demonstration was later canceled.

The Saturday counter-rally began peacefully but escalated after some people in the group started acting violently, threateningly against those who recorded the meeting and took pictures of it.

Some people used metal umbrellas to poke others and chase them down the street, and objects, including rocks, concrete, batons, cans and food, were thrown at community members and the police.

Police say at least two flammable devices, believed to be torches, were thrown into nearby traffic. There was also vandalism, including paint on walls and a war memorial.

Police say a vandalism suspect has been arrested after a short pursuit on foot. Another suspect of vandalism is clear, according to police.

Law enforcement requires anyone who is aware of the identity of the unknown suspect, or more photos of these or other crimes that occurred during this event, to email the information to [email protected]

Police say during the demonstration, which lasted about four hours, a pedestrian was hit by a car and was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The driver stayed on stage and collaborated with researchers.

Firefighters during the demonstration treated three people for exposure to pepper spray.

45.505106

-122.675026

. (TagsToTranslate) news