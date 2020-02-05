3 arrested in Newport robbery

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested for a robbery in Newport.

On January 24, Carteret County delegates started a theft investigation following a report of a 38-year-old victim in his vehicle on Coldfelter Street in Newport.

Detective Lt. Derek Moore says the victim has been robbed of an unreleased amount of cash and a cell phone.

The investigation results in a charge against three suspects.

The gun that was used during the robbery was also recovered.

On January 31, 18-year-old Alexa Rae Lowery of Newport was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

She is being held in Carteret County prison under a $ 15,000 bond.

On January 2, the 23-year-old Marquis Raquan Berry of New Bern was arrested and charged with:

Armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

Attack and battery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal

He is being held in Carteret County prison under a $ 15,000 bond.

On January 2, 19-year-old Saraya Richardson of New Bern was arrested and charged with:

Theft with a dangerous weapon

Attack of point a gun

Possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal

She is being held in Craven County prison under a $ 60,000 bond loan.