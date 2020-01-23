3 arrested after investigating drug trafficking in N.C.

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) Three people were arrested after officials completed a multi-month drug trafficking investigation in North Carolina.

Early Thursday morning, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force completed a heroin trafficking investigation lasting several months.

During the investigation, the detectives, with the assistance of the Pitt and Wake County Sheriff’s Office, interrupted traffic at Dickinson Avenue Ext. And Greenville Southwest Bypass.

During the traffic disruption, the K-9 police department in the US state of East Carolina found “Skully” a kilogram of heroin.

East Carolina Department K-9 Skully Police Department

Greenville’s Aaron Hatcher has been charged with trafficking and conspiracy to trade heroin.

Hatcher was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $ 4 million bail.

Fairburn, Georgia, Tommy Jones has been charged with trafficking and conspiracy to trade heroin.

Jones was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $ 1 million bail.

Fairburn, Georgia-born Brittany White has been charged with a heroin trafficking conspiracy.

White was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $ 500,000 bail.