3 appear in court in the death of a Lumberton woman who was found in a burned house

Posted on Jan 28, 2020 / 5:09 am CST

/ Updated: January 28, 2020 / 5:09 a.m. CST

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The three people who were indicted after a woman was found dead in a burned house in Lumberton appeared in court on Monday.

Kevin Hammonds (25), Maribel Christina Cain (24) and Lorie Lynn Sampson (38), all from Lumberton, made their first appearances in a Lumberton courtroom Monday morning.

Maribel Christina Cain (left), Kevin Hammonds (center) and Lorie Lynn Sampson (right). Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

News13 had a crew in the courtroom.

Kevin Hammonds (25), Maribel Christina Cain (24) and Lorie Lynn Sampson (38) from Lumberton performed for the first time in a courtroom in Lumberton on Monday 27 January 2020. (Photo: WBTW)

Cain’s fees include:

First degree murder

First degree slump

Crime conspiracy

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

First degree arson

Motor vehicle theft

Possession of stolen property

Theft of money cards

gain property through false deception

identity theft

A judge denied Cain’s murder-related debt and set the debt for the other charges at $ 1 million. Cain’s next appearance in court is scheduled for February 10th.

Sampson’s fees include:

First degree murder

First degree slump

Crime conspiracy

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

First degree arson

Motor vehicle theft

Bond for Sampson was rejected on the murder charge and set at $ 1 million secured for the other charges. Sampson will appear in court again on February 10.

Hammond fees include:

First degree murder

First degree slump

Crime conspiracy

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

First degree arson

Motor vehicle theft

Possession of stolen property

Theft of money cards

gain property through false deception

identity theft

A judge denied Hammond’s charge of murder and bailed US $ 1 million for the other charges. Hammond’s next appearance in court is scheduled for February 7th.

The three were arrested and charged on Friday in connection with the murder of Annette Hendren Ivey, 76. Ivey’s body was found on January 21st in a burned house on 1200 Godwin Avenue block in Lumberton.

“Evidence from the crime scene suggests investigators suspect foul,” said the Lumberton police.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called to help with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.