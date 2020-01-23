3 Americans killed after Australian plane crash

Three American crewmembers died in Australia after a tanker crashed in the state of New South Wales, where the fires continue to get out of control. The oil tanker was chartered by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS), Prime Minister of State Gladys Berejiklian said Thursday at a press conference. He was called to fight a bush fire near the southeastern city of Cooma. Australia’s Fire and Emergency Board has told CNN that the victims were American. The crew members were from Coulson Aviation, a firefighting company that owned the aircraft under contract with the NSW RFS.Coulson Aviation said in a statement that the crew was on a fire bombing mission when the the accident happened. “Today is a brutal and horrible reminder of the dangerous conditions that our volunteers, our emergency personnel in the number of agencies take on daily,” said Berejiklian. “It demonstrates the dangerous work that is currently going on. It also demonstrates the conditions in which our firefighters work.” According to NSW RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, contact was lost with the C-130 water bombing aircraft shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon local time. “Tragically, there do not appear to be any survivors from the accident in the Snowy Monaro area,” said Fitzsimmons at the press conference. “It is heavily hit by the ground. And early reports indicate that there was a large ball of fire associated with the impact of the aircraft when it touched the ground.” The cause of the accident is not yet clear. Traci Weaver, a US public information officer with firefighting teams on the ground, called the accident a “heartbreaking” incident. “We are just here to take care of our people,” she told CNN. “And it strikes near us when they are Americans too. A family as close as we are in the firefighting community is just difficult.” Fires have been burning in the state for months, and several countries have sent firefighting personnel and assistance. The United States announced Wednesday that it is sending two more 20-person crews to Australia, just days after air support personnel and other emergency management teams were dispatched. To date, the United States has deployed more than 200 personnel to Australia. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, fires continue to plague several states, particularly New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, which is home to the national capital Canberra. Canberra Airport has closed Thursday, arrivals and departures having failed. while bush fires were burning nearby. One of the fires, just a few kilometers away, is “out of control” and has reached an emergency alert level, according to the territory’s emergency agency. The airport was not evacuated but closed “due to aviation firefighting operations,” he said in a tweet. Airport photos show planes nailed to ground on smoky runways and entire city shrouded in thick reddish haze; authorities have advised locals to seek shelter, warning that the roads are closed and that “it is too late to leave”. “The fire can pose a threat to all lives directly on its way,” said the emergency service agency ACT. “The inhabitants of these suburbs are in danger and must seek immediate shelter when the fire approaches.” The emergency-level fire started on Wednesday, but got worse on Thursday due to strong winds and high temperatures, according to CNN affiliate Seven News.

Rural fire service via AP

Undated file photo of a C-130 Hercules aircraft called “Thor” dropping water during a flight to Australia.

