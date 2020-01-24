3 American firefighters identified killed in plane crash in Australia

Originally published January 23, 20 22.02 ET

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) – The three Americans who died from the air in an Australian bush fire were identified by their Oregon employer Coulson Aviation.

The three are 44-year-old Captain Ian McBeth from Great Falls, Montana, who piloted the crashed C-130 plane. First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, from Buckeye, Arizona; and 43-year-old flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr., who lived in Navarra, Florida, said Coulson in a statement.

“The aerospace industry and emergency services are a small community in Australia and around the world,” said Coulson. “This will be deeply felt by everyone.”

All three men are veterans of the U.S. military, said Coulson.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

A government official in Australia said the water tanker was chartered by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The crew was in the state of New South Wales, where the fires were still out of control at the time of the accident, as Coulson said.

According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service representative, Shane Fitzsimmons, contact with the C-130 waterplane was cut shortly before 1:30 p.m. Local time on Thursday.

Fires have been burning in New South Wales for months, and the United States and other countries provide fire-fighting assistance and personnel.

The US announced on Wednesday that two additional 20-strong crew members would be deployed just days after air support personnel and other emergency management teams were deployed.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the United States has deployed more than 200 firefighters to Australia to date.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.