29 pieces of legislation pass the introductory vote of the Wyoming Senate

CHEYENNE, Wyo – During their first floor session of the 2020 budget session, the Wyoming Senate voted in favor of 27 Senate files.

During a budget session, at least two-thirds of the Senate must vote to have a proposed piece of legislation assigned to a committee. Committees to which these legislative proposals are assigned will vote for “pass”, “fail” or “pass amendments”.

Invoices that come from the committee then return to the full Senate for consideration. The senate must then approve a bill for three readings before it is sent to the House of Representatives.

If the house passes on the bill with no changes, the bill is sent to the governor’s office for consideration. If they address changes, the bill is assigned to the Joint Conference Committee to reconcile differences.

If that committee can reach a consensus, the bill is sent to the governor who can sign the legislation or veto it. The House and the Senate can override a veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

During their session on Monday, February 10, the Senate voted for the following bills:

SF0033 Expansion agents: introduced to the Agriculture Committee

SF0041 Financing damage to animals: introduced to the Agriculture Committee

SF0081 Management of livestock brands: introduced to the Agriculture Committee

SF0061 Omnibus water bill – planning: introduced at the Agriculture Committee

SF0055 Production costs for hemp: introduced to the Credit Committee

SF0057 Local government distributions: introduced to the Credit Committee

SF0021 Coal-fired power generation plants: proposals to the Enterprise Committee

SF0023 Insurance legislation updates: introduced to the Companies, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee

SF0036 Large-scale solar and wind energy facilities: introduced to corporations, elections and political subdivision committee

SF0022 Deviation from surface water: introduced to corporations, elections and political subdivision committee

SF0015 Sickness absence and truancy: introduced to the training committee

SF0016 Purchase of school districts: introduced to the Education Committee

SF0010 Warrants for digital archives: introduced to the judicial committee

SF0013 Indigenous Standards for Public Defenders: Introduced to the Judicial Committee

SF0082 Public Registry Changes: Introduced to the Judicial Commission

SF0035 Healthcare claims database reporting: introduced to the labor committee

SF0038 Research into the costs of bundled health insurance: introduced to the labor committee

SF0077 Recipe tracking program: introduced to the Labor Committee

SF0002 Legislative budget: introduced in the regulations and the procedure committee

SF0072 Revisor’s invoice: introduced to the Regulations and the procedure committee

SF0044 Mining permit applications-objections: introduced to Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee

SF0047 Digital assets – legal changes: introduced to Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee

SF0048 Stopping solid waste and transferring program financing: introduced to Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee

SF0019 Ad valorem confidentiality exception: introduced to the Revenue Committee

SF0039 Points of interest: introduced to the Revenue Committee

SF0040 Certification of matters to the state of equalization: introduced to the Revenue Committee

SF0003 Military department authority to accept donations: Introduced at Transport, Highway and Military Affairs Committee

SF0005 DUI limited driving rights: introduced to the Transport, motorway and military affairs committee

SF0018 Nature conservation efforts-2: Introduced at the Transport, Highway and Military Affairs Committee

