28 eerie Minecraft tips and tricks you didn’t know about

The fact that Minecraft is a global sensation – a game played by millions – is unmistakable, and there is also an endless list of features and quirks that even the most seasoned players do not know. To celebrate the latest and greatest new update for Minecraft, I went in search of the strangest, craziest and most beautiful tips and tricks I didn’t know about.

There are tricks that literally everyone knows – like cobblestone generators that turn pigs into zombie pig men when struck by lightning, or the cats that scare away creepers. We talk about things that are darker. You may know some of them, but if you’re not a true Minecraft fan, you don’t know everything. And the new Nether update contains some interesting little things. Now you can create blue fire by lighting fire on soul sand. Pretty neat, isn’t it?

There are many more secret things you need to know. So let’s take a look at everything that’s fun, useful, crazy, or just worth sharing.

# 1: Netherite cannot be destroyed with explosives. Use TNT below in Y0-Y20 in the nether to make it easier to find netherite.

# 2: Dogs have an integrated health indicator. Look at the tail! The lower a dog’s tail, the less health they have.

# 3: You can create imperceptible sand with gates and swim directly through “solid” sand. Simply place two blocks of sand on an open gate, break one, and the top sand will fall into the gate. Now you have a hidden entrance that you can swim through if you place water sources around it.

# 4: Shulker boxes are so powerful that they can push you straight through solid walls! Not exactly useful, but it’s a big surprise when you’re exploring deep darkness and being pushed into another room.

