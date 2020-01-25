27 people died in a nightclub fire. Has their government helped kill 37 more?

On October 30, 2015, a fatal fire in the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest, Romania, left 27 dead and 180 injured.

The tragedy made international headlines, especially when the video of the incident began to circulate. First of all, the singer of the metalcore group Goodbye to Gravity noticed a fire after one of their pyrotechnic effects went out and lit a soundproofing foam on the ceiling. He tells fans that it’s not part of the show, then, more urgently, pleads for someone to find a fire extinguisher.

In a few seconds, the fire intensified, the group sprang from the scene and a panicked crowd of hundreds of barrels towards the only work exit of the place, a door in two parts which was only half open . People started to climb on top of each other in a hurry to escape, causing a scramble. The video ends with piercing screams as smoke builds up and the phone falls to the ground, possibly with its owner.

The unrecorded chaos, according to reports and accounts by survivors, included terrified spectators who smashed the other half of the door so more people could sneak in. Others knocked on the windows, while dozens and dozens were made almost motionless after their legs were injured when they were trampled on.

Nurses and doctors working at a nearby maternity home heard the screams after the survivors were able to take to the streets and rushed to help. Neighbors and taxi drivers took the injured to hospitals, where people had to share beds due to the large number of victims. Three of the club’s shareholders were arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injury and negligent destruction.

This is where most of the international coverage ended.

What happened next involved unspeakable government corruption that resulted in the avoidable death of 37 burn victims who had originally survived the fire, sparked nationwide protests that led to the Prime Minister’s resignation, and a fearless journalistic investigation that revealed how fraudulent and unethical the blood was. the administration seduced by corporate interests was in his hands.

It’s all told in Alexander Nanau’s collective documentary (Colectiv), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday evening.

Guided by Cătălin Tolontan, a journalist in the Sports Gazette, of all publications, the film continues alerts from whistleblowers, the relentless efforts of a young reforming politician and the evidence that was hidden from view.

The collective exposes how the victims of the fire and the Romanian people were made by the government to believe that they received appropriate and regulated health care only so that the patients die in sometimes dangerously dangerous and incompetent conditions, as politicians, hospital directors and medical supplies executives doubled their pockets.

It’s an invigorating and invigorating film. We watch Tolontan and his colleagues put together a network of lies and revelations to create a complete picture for the Romanian public of the ways in which their trust in government and the health care system has been abused.

The most appropriate comparison is Spotlight, which recounted another attempt at investigation launched by journalists insisting on the truth in power. This means that the film, but perhaps more importantly the journalistic efforts of Tolontan and the Sports Gazette that it highlights, is an important reminder not to stop examining the details and consequences of horrible disasters once the information cycle has changed. The wool cannot be pulled on eyes always scrutinizing.

The reporting by Tolontan, an investigative and sports journalist, and his editors, Mirela Neag and Razvan Lutac, continued for months after international interest in the Colectiv fire died down, as A wave of anger developed in Romania as survivors of the fire began to die in hospitals, often of infection.

Among their troubling revelations was the fact that despite politically motivated assurances that local hospitals were on par with the largest in Europe, the reality was that Romanian medical centers were not equipped to treat even a burned patient. However, requests for transfer to other hospitals were refused because the actors of the corrupt health system collected their money.

A key element of the investigation was to discover the ineffectiveness of the disinfectant solution supplied to hospitals under contracts with the company Hexi Pharma. Thanks to hospital employees who risked their jobs to speak out, the journalistic team learned that the disinfectant solutions were diluted up to 10 times. The labels on the bottles showed the active ingredients at a concentration of 20%. The disinfectant tested only contained a concentration of 2%.

As one source said, “(The disinfectant) doesn’t kill bacteria, it kills people.” Even the scalpels tested for surgery contained multi-drug resistant bacteria. A horrible video filmed by an anesthesiologist revealed that worms developed in the wounds of burn victims after several days without being rinsed. People without fatal burns died from bacterial infections and careless treatments.

Every horrible new detail is linked to corruption and government. More than 100 briefings were sent to the President, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health about the disinfectant and hospital conditions before the Colectiv fire, which means that the government was aware of the situation but ignored him. Once Tolontan’s articles began to be published, the test results were changed and lied to exonerate the government. Paper traces involving tens of millions of euros in invoices revealed that the managers and directors of Hexi Pharma hospitals benefited financially from the fraud.

The level of scandal and corruption is escalating as reports escalate, with appalling and suspicious acts hinting at even darker embezzlement accompanying each rebound.

In addition, as the documentary team follows the new Minister of Health, patient rights activist and reformer Vlad Voiculescu, as he tries to break the fortified political wall that allowed and benefited from the wrongdoings, he runs against spins and abuse of power and roadblocks of self-interest along the way. We learn the desperation and anger that surrounds such tragedies and the difficulty of doing anything to change the system and prevent it from happening again.

Collectif is a documentary about the power of information. But it is also a warning against the inevitability of corruption and contempt for human life when financial and political interests are involved. Is there power in the collective? Or are we the helpless, the victims condemned to repeat our greatest tragedies over and over again?

