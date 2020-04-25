262 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin 5.5K+ favourable cases, 2,496 recovered from virus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County documented further good conditions right away bringing the whole good in the state to 5,524 as of Saturday, April 25 at 8 a.m. There have been 262 fatalities from COVID-19 in Wisconsin Much more than 54,000 persons have tested adverse for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Office of Health and fitness Services is now also reporting the variety of recovered cases in the condition. As of Friday, April 24, the DHS web site famous there had been 2,496 cases that had been shown as recovered — or about 47% of the total optimistic scenarios.

According to the Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard, there have been 2,547 circumstances and 147 deaths relevant to the coronavirus in the county. The DHS reported 154 deaths in the county.

Means to keep you knowledgeable about COVID-19

Click Here to see the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

Click Right here to view the hottest COVID-19 totals (up-to-date every day at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Office of Health and fitness Companies.

If you have issues or immediate requirements relevant to COVID-19, you can: Textual content COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Get in touch with 211. Contact volumes are superior, you should be affected individual and test to use the text or on the web possibilities very first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and intercontinental information on COVID-19.

Beneficial telephone numbers

Milwaukee Wellness Division: 414-286-3521

If you have misplaced a job and require help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Indicators: Noted health problems have ranged from moderate signs and symptoms to critical ailment and demise for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) conditions. These signs and symptoms might appear 2-14 days right after publicity (based mostly on the incubation interval of MERS-CoV viruses).