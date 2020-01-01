26 Taliban members of Afghan security forces killed, officials say – National

Loading...

The Taliban launched a new wave of attacks in northern Afghanistan that targeted members of the country's security forces and killed at least 26 people.

The insurgents quickly took responsibility for all attacks. The Taliban dominate practically half of Afghanistan today and carry out attacks almost every day that target soldiers, security forces and government officials, but also kill many civilians.

In the northern province of Kunduz, at least 10 Afghan forces were killed and four others wounded in an attack on a police checkpoint in the Dashti Archi district late Tuesday evening, according to provincial councilor Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi.

In the province of Balkh, the Taliban killed nine police officers in an attack on their checkpoint. The fate of four other police officers who were at the checkpoint is unknown, said Mohammad Afzel Hadid, chairman of the provincial council.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the insurgents in the attack on Balkh had entered police ranks some time ago and were waiting for the chance of a strike. Although the Taliban often exaggerate their claims, the insurgents sometimes dress in Afghan uniforms to provide easier access to their goals.

A third attack on Tuesday evening, Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the provincial governor, killed seven members of the security forces in Takhar province in an exchange of fire with the Taliban. He said 10 Taliban fighters were also killed.

The shootout took place in Darqad district after security forces successfully drove the Taliban out of several other districts last week, Hajri said. I was still fighting there on Wednesday, he added.

The Taliban have intensified their attacks in northern Afghanistan in recent days.

Before daybreak, they beat a pro-government militia in Jawzjan province and killed 14 members of the Afghan security forces. A similar militia was targeted in Takhar on Sunday when at least 17 militiamen were killed. At least 10 Afghan soldiers died on Friday in a Taliban attack on a checkpoint in the southern province of Helmand.

The recent Taliban attacks show that the insurgents are strongest in the 18-year war. This is America's longest conflict, even though its leadership has negotiated with a US envoy in the Gulf of Qatar in the Arab world. Washington has called for a ceasefire to be signed before a peace agreement can be signed.

The fighting has shown no signs of waning. U.S. airstrikes and Afghan security operations have killed 35 Taliban fighters on offensive nationwide in the past two days, including an air raid in Kandahar province that killed 11 Taliban insurgents, the U.S. military said. Several Taliban were also arrested, the U.S. military added.

