$ 25,000 in hours for the family of a fallen Special Forces soldier

Hours after the U.S. military announced that a Bergen County soldier had been killed in action, a GoFundMe site raised nearly $ 25,000 for his family.

Sgt. Michael J. Goble, 33, of Westwood, was injured in Kunduz Province on Sunday and died of his injuries on Monday.

"We lost a true American hero yesterday. Everyone who crossed with Mike was really blessed. I've never met a soldier who was more passionate and patriotic than Mike Goble," wrote Connecticut's Lisa Barker, who organized the GoFundMe ,

Goble was assigned to the 1st Battalion of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the military said.

The Taliban have taken responsibility for Goble's death, although the military would not confirm whether the movement's claims were correct.

"The incident is still under investigation," Lieutenant Colonel Loren Bymer of the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command said in an email on Tuesday.

According to the website, Goble leaves behind his partner Jen and a daughter, Zoey.

"He loved this country immensely and paid the ultimate sacrifice for it by fighting for our freedom," Barker wrote on the GoFundMe site. "Times will be very difficult in the next few months. Let's do what we can to support this family and support Mike."

