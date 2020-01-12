25-year-old man stabbed in Fall River dies of injuries

Fall River man dies after being stabbed in parking lot Saturday morning, Bristol County Attorney’s Office said, authorities said they were actively investigating the fatal stab wounds as homicide. de Fall River responded at 7:23 am Saturday with a report of stab wounds in the parking lot of a housing complex located at 2000 Bay Road. When they arrived, first responders found the victim in the parking lot, helped him and rushed him to the Sainte-Anne hospital in Fall River. as Jorge Vieira, 25, was later transferred to Rhode Island hospital, where he died later in the day. No further information is available at the moment, according to investigators. The county attorney’s office from Bristol, Fall River police and state police are investigating the homicide.

A Fall River man died after being stabbed in a parking lot on Saturday morning, according to the Bristol County Attorney’s office.

Authorities said they were actively investigating the fatal stabbings as a homicide.

Fall River police responded at 7:23 am on Saturday to a report of stab wounds in the parking lot of a housing complex at 2000 Bay Road.

When they arrived, first responders found the victim in the parking lot, returned to the emergency room and rushed him to the Sainte-Anne hospital in Fall River.

Officials said the victim, identified as Jorge Vieira, 25, was then transferred to Rhode Island hospital, where he died later in the day.

According to the investigators, no other information is available at the moment.

The Bristol County Attorney’s Office, the Fall River police, and the state police are investigating the homicide.

