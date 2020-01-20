25-year-old man dies after crashing into trees at Colorado ski resort, police say

According to police, a Massachusetts man died from his injuries while skiing at a Colorado resort. The victim was identified as Francis “Frankie” Ermilio, 25, from Shrewsbury. Police said Ermilio had been skiing with his friends at Winter Park Resort on Saturday when they parted at around 4:20 p.m. near the Whistle Stop and Dormouse slopes. His friends were waiting at the base of the station and warned the ski patrol. from Winter Park when it did not arrive within a reasonable time. Ski patrol personnel found Ermilio around 7:35 p.m. in a wooded area adjacent to the White Rabbit Trail, which is an intermediate level trail. He was unresponsive and suffered from head and facial trauma. Ermilio was transported to the Denver Health Clinic, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 8:30 p.m. Investigators believe that Ermilio lost control while walking down the rabbit track white, skied in the wooded area and suffered fatal injuries after crashing into several trees. Police said Ermilio was not an experienced skier, but was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Grand County coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Ermilio’s death.

A Massachusetts man died of his injuries while skiing at a Colorado resort, police said.

The victim was identified as Francis “Frankie” Ermilio, 25, from Shrewsbury.

Police said Ermilio had skied with his friends at Winter Park Resort on Saturday when they parted at around 4:20 p.m. near the Whistle Stop and Dormouse trails.

His friends were waiting for him at the base of the station and alerted the Winter Park ski patrol when he had not arrived within a reasonable time.

Ski patrol personnel found Ermilio around 7:35 p.m. in a wooded area adjacent to the White Rabbit Trail, which is an intermediate level trail. He was unresponsive and suffered from head and facial trauma.

Ermilio was transported to the Denver Health Clinic, where his death was announced shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Investigators believe Ermilio lost control while descending the White Rabbit trail, skied in the wooded area, and suffered fatal injuries after crashing into several trees.

Police say Ermilio was not an experienced skier, but was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The Grand County Coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Ermilio’s death.

.