25 women share who paid for what during their marriage

From the Pinterest-inspired dream location to that rustic table landscape (what is a table without bundles of lavender tied with string?) To a DJ who plays just the right amount of your playlist while the parents are still soothing enough oldies – weddings can be expensive AF . According to The Knot’s Real Weddings Study 2018, the average US wedding in 2018 cost $ 33,931 – and that does not include honeymoon costs. So who exactly pays these bills?

First we asked six millennial women how much their weddings cost, and now we are in trouble. Ahead we asked 25 more millennial women: who paid what at your wedding, and what did you think of the payment breakdown?Name: Chelsey

Age: 25

Place: Wichita, KS, but eloping in Sedona, AZ

How much will your wedding cost?

“We budget $ 5000 for the chess, including four to five nights in Sedona at a super fun resort, engagement and wedding day photos, all outfits, wedding rings, etc.”

What is the distribution of payments?

“My fiance and I pay the full amount for the chess and the full amount for a spring reception and then cover our entire European honeymoon for our one-year anniversary.”

What Do You Think?

“Neither of us comes from financially stable families and we knew from the start that we would be alone. I wish our parents had at least offered it, but I feel comfortable because nobody can tell us how to do things. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“It should be the people who are getting married, because it is the beginning of your life together. I am also an avid proponent of no debt for something like a wedding – it is literally a day of your life! If you can’t afford it, wait or save or shrink the plans. “Name: Lauren

Age: 30

Place: Dallas, TX

How much did your wedding cost?

First wedding: more than $ 50,000

Second marriage: $ 6,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“For my first wedding, my parents actually paid the entire wedding, and my in-laws gave a lump sum of $ 2000 plus a small rehearsal lunch. For my second wedding, my husband and I paid the bulk of it, and we received about $ 500 of each from our families. “

How did you feel about it?

“Before my first wedding I was not very happy with the failure. My in-laws did not believe in weddings because they were secretly married in a courthouse, but they had fully paid for their daughter’s wedding a few years earlier. It was also very disturbing for me they demanded that we invite people when my parents were the ones who paid everything, they also argued with us about where ‘their’ money could go – should have taken that as a sign!

“For my second marriage it wasn’t really a conversation – my husband and I wanted to get married and knew that we wanted something small. Since we were paying for it, nobody’s opinion really mattered and we could do things exactly how we wanted. It money our families gave us was a big surprise! “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

Well, I think that depends on many factors. As if a person or family is going to make demands, they must be willing to pay for them. I know some families or cultures believe that certain parties are responsible for most of the costs of a wedding, and I see nothing wrong with that. If a couple gets married, they will eventually have to pay for it themselves. It doesn’t matter who pays, I think it all comes down to staying within your means or who pays resources.Name: Allison

Age: 28

Place: Philadelphia, PA

How much did your wedding cost?

$ 40,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“I originally came up with a budget of $ 20,000. I didn’t think my fiancé and I would get help from one of our parents. I knew my parents didn’t have much left and I didn’t know if my future laws would offer anything. We decided if a few that we could afford to spend $ 20,000, which would come from the two bonuses my fiancee expected the next year My fiancee and I both give priority to saving for retirement, so he preferred my retirement savings maximize sets instead of putting money aside for the wedding, luckily both sets offered us $ 10,000. We soon realized that we would have to spend more than $ 20,000 to get the traditional wedding we wanted in the Philadelphia area.

“We played with the idea of ​​a brunch wedding or a destination wedding to keep costs down, but I knew that I would feel somewhat disappointed if I didn’t get the wedding I’d always imagined. With the help of our parents, we doubled Our location and catering costs $ 22,000 for 140 people, my dress costs $ 4,000 including alternations, cleaning and preservation, the photographer costs $ 3,000, the wedding rings cost $ 1,000, the flowers cost $ 3,000, the band costs $ 4,000 ( dueling pianos were cheaper than a traditional band, transportation was $ 1,000, and invitations were $ 500. Everything is so fast! “

How did you feel about it?

“I am very grateful that our parents could help us at all. It is crazy for me how throwing a wedding costs, and I feel guilty about spending so much money in one day, but in the end we decided it was worth it for us We will have those memories forever. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“I think the married couple is responsible for paying. If family members are willing and able to help, that is fantastic! Ultimately, this is a decision that you will make that will start your married life, and it is a you and your partner are responsible for this. “Name: Jeanne

Age: 30

Place: Los Angeles, CA.

How much will your wedding cost?

~ $ 16,500

What is the distribution of payments?

“Our wedding is approaching, but we almost certainly have the distribution for around 100 people at the moment. My fiance and I are both financing our own wedding, including location costs ($ 3,000), catering (~ $ 2,000), flowers (myself) done, ~ $ 300), bouquets (~ $ 455), suit ($ 450), dress ($ 300), Airbnbs for our family members (~ $ 1,300), an Airbnb for ourselves (~ $ 400), photographer, coordinator, DJ, rental, etc. We each contribute about $ 600 + per month to an account that we use to pay off a credit card that we specifically opened for the wedding planning. It had a bonus promotion for points, which we hope to use for our honeymoon. “

What Do You Think?

“All in all, we had a year to plan our wedding, so we decided to save and pay it aggressively ourselves. We never expected our parents to help us in any way, and don’t consider offers because of their financial My fiance and I make almost equal pay, and it is certainly not low and certainly not high, but certainly workable if we are diligent and realistic. We contribute as much and what we can do extra. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“Somehow I grew up thinking that weddings were paid for by the couple and I never changed that ideology – or rather, it was never tested. The ability to plan a wedding is stressful, certainly , but I appreciate the hard work that we “reschedule and pay for our own wedding. I can’t imagine agreeing with someone else to cover the costs. It wouldn’t feel like * our * wedding! And withheld I want actually do everything the way we want to do it without the input of someone else. “Name: Lexi

Age: 29

Place: Michigan City, IN

How much did your wedding cost?

Around $ 22,500

What was the payment breakdown?

“My father paid most of the location ($ 10,000), my paternal grandmother paid the down payment for the location ($ 1500), my mother paid the invitations ($ 550) and my maternal grandparents paid for my dress ($ I paid $ 8,815 for the remaining balance, DJ, hair, makeup, nails, veil, shoes, jewelry, bridesmaid and mother of the bride gifts, decor, flowers, and photographer. My husband paid the wedding cake ($ 400 ) and for our honeymoon. “

How did you feel about it?

“I felt it was fair. I got everything I wanted (except for an allergic reaction at the end of the night, and it was nice). I wish my husband’s parents contributed some money because his mother seemed to complain and have an opinion about everything on the day of the wedding. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“I think the people who are getting married are responsible for paying. They have made the choice to get married and have a big party, so it’s their responsibility. I want to give my family a big shout because they’re super helpful and me money, even though I didn’t ask for it and probably didn’t ask for it. “Name: Courtney

Age: 26

Place: Fiji

How much did your wedding cost? $ 18,000

What was the payment breakdown?

Grandma of the groom: $ 2,000

Bride’s Parents: $ 10,000

Bride & Groom: $ 8,000

“It was a surprise to get a sum of money from the man’s grandmother, which was really nice on her part. We ended up with a combined bank account for all wedding-related items, so everything was followed.”

How did you feel about it?

“Our wedding was not traditional at all. My family all lives in the US, and my partner’s family all lives in Australia. That left just a few places where we could keep the wedding logical because my family lives in nothing ( like no hotels in their city).

“There was a lot of pressure (meaning a lot of passive aggressiveness and snide comments) from my mother to have the wedding in the United States. She wanted Hawaii so that it could be halfway between the families. I told her we couldn’t afford it because Hawaii weddings are so expensive My partner and I settled in Fiji, which is cheaper, we never wanted a big wedding and we both love traveling, and because we had a huge amount of our savings, we wanted it on our In the end we had to wait a year and a half before planning the wedding to make sure we were in a good financial situation.

“Months after we sent out invitations (35 guests in total), my parents decided to participate. If I had known there would be extra money, we would have made several decisions right from the start (invite a few extra guests or a better one photographer.) After taking the money, for which I was very grateful, there were many provisions: My mother would not shop with me for a wedding dress or organize a wedding shower because she had already contributed, even though my parents are very good financially. decided not to have a wedding party, which was pretty disappointing.

“To make a long story short: we didn’t expect money from any family member, and it was a nice surprise when we received the money, but it ultimately damaged my relationship with my mother. I would not have taken the money from my parents if I knew it meant that my mother was not involved in the things that were important to me. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“I think the bride and groom are ultimately responsible.”Name: Alyssa

Age: 34

Place: Oregon

How much did your wedding cost? $ 5,500

What was the payment breakdown?

“My sister-in-law paid for our wedding bouquets (flowers in the supermarket!), My mother-in-law paid for our rehearsal dinner and my husband and I paid everything else.”

How did you feel about it?

“We were grateful for all the help, but didn’t expect it! We were pretty broke when we were engaged, and it was only a year and a half to save the wedding and wedding money. We are an LGBT couple and had to leave the state in 2013 so we had to be creative about our budget. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“The spouses are responsible for paying, but if the parents of one of the spouses make a lot of money, are on good terms with their children and do not offer at least a little bit of money help, I would find it strange.”Name: Katelyn

Age: 28

Place: Orange County, CA.

How much did your wedding cost?

$ 29,775.81 excluding our honeymoon, which cost ~ $ 6,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“My father and stepmother gave us $ 15,000 to use for what we wanted, my mother paid $ 1,100 for my dress and paid me another $ 225 for the cost of having her hair and makeup done, my mother’s nu-man gave us $ 1,000, that cost of the rehearsal dinner plus a few hundred left over, and one of my bridesmaids reimbursed me $ 65 for doing her hair, leaving $ 12,385.81, plus our honeymoon, which my husband and I paid from our own pocket We collected this as a debt on a new, 0% interest credit card in both names, which we repaid during our engagement (we were engaged for a year and four months) and after the wedding.

“My husband’s job fluctuates, in the sense that he works about 600 hours of overtime every two years over a six-month period. This overtime-heavy period began about two months after we got married, so we decided to spend the money we knew he would earn it. The debt was repaid about five months after we were married! “

How did you feel about it?

“I am incredibly grateful that our parents have been able to give us what they did. I am also happy (as a proud point) that my husband and I have paid for more than 40% of our wedding. Especially now, because we are trying to to save to buy our first home, I feel a little crazy that we spent $ 30,000 a day, but it was perfect and I would not change anything in the end. I also feel a little bit more proud knowing that we are so ” n have paid a considerable amount of it ourselves (our money, our choice) and our wedding only cost 50% of what is considered ‘average’ in the area where we were married. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“I think that the majority of the financial responsibility lies with the bride and groom, if they choose to have a large, expensive wedding. In addition, parents, family members and / or friends can pitch the money they want.”Name: Aly

Age: 30

Place: St. Louis, MO

How much did your wedding cost? $ 15,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“My parents paid for the majority. My nu-husband and I paid for our DJ, printing the invitations (I am a graphic designer, so I made plates, saved invitations, saved dates, etc.), Flowers, and my hair and makeup My husband worked on the side for a florist and was able to cover the cost of the flowers, which made my parents pay for the location, food and drink, cake, wedding dress and shoes, bridesmaid and groomsman gifts, and other small opportunities and ends that came along the way.

“My in-laws paid the church for the ceremony, which was a donation of a few hundred dollars, and the rehearsal dinner.”



How did you feel about it?

“Overall, I thought it was fair and generous for my parents to pay for the large portions. But today I don’t feel that it should still be the responsibility of the parents of the bride to pay for the wedding and the groom’s parents to pay for the rehearsal dinner.

“It’s an awkward way to navigate if they don’t offer to pay for something. How do you tell someone that it should be evenly distributed if it has become such an old tradition?”

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“Everyone’s family is different, so I don’t think one family is expected to pay for one or the other. I think it’s something that is discussed on an individual basis when two people get engaged. I still think always that there is this silent expectation that the bride’s family is paying for the wedding or it is up to the couple to pay everything. “Name: Ashley

Age: 31

Place: Detroit, MI

How much did your wedding cost? $ 125,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“My parents gave us about $ 65,000, which related to our location, part of our catering and most of my dress. My fiance’s mother paid $ 30,000, which related to flowers, our party planner (best choice that we have ever made), the chuppah, and invitations. We have collected all the extras. “

How did you feel about it?

“Great! It’s 2019 and I would feel absolutely horrible if my parents covered the full cost. Is this still happening?”

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“Both sets of parents and the people who are getting married! This is a celebration of two families, and it would be unfair to put the full cost on one side. I also think it is important that the bride and groom contribute . This is your special day! “Name: Becca

Age: 27

Place: Minneapolis, MN

How much will your wedding cost? ~ $ 28,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“My fiancee and I contribute roughly the same amount to savings every month and since about two months before we are officially engaged, my mother pays $ 100 per salary for the wedding, which will be about $ 3,500. My fiancee sends me $ 350 per payslip for our catering deposit (on a new credit card so that we could immediately get $ 350 in sign-up rewards to pay the bill), and I’ve spent at least $ 500 / month on payments, lately $ 700 – $ 800. We had a similar system for paying off our photography down payment After we have paid it off, we have a joint savings account for wedding-related things that we continue to contribute on a monthly basis and we plan to spend all the birthday and Christmas money on wedding saving too, according to our breakdown of the WeddingWire budget comes in at around $ 28,000, and we’ve already spent ~ $ 10,000 on the wedding, so we are comfortable can save the remaining $ 14,500. So far our location is around $ 2,000, photographer is around $ 5,000, florist is $ 2,000, and catering and bar are $ 12,000 for 110 guests, and that’s all for cake, the groom’s outfit, wedding gifts, customization and extra decor and entertainment.

What Do You Think?

“Great! My fiancé has slightly more pocket money than after bills, so he is proportionally spending a little more on the wedding each month. I have planned to spend at least $ 500 a month on the wedding, and have constantly tried to keep the cost so much We may come from wealthy families, so my mother, who is contributing a few thousand, is incredibly helpful and appreciated, and we expect a small amount from his family for the holidays that we can bet on My mother went to buy the dress as her contribution, but I bought mine online in a sample sale a month before we were officially engaged for $ 700, so she chose to contribute directly to our wedding savings instead.

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“The couple! I think it’s fair that we contribute as evenly as possible, in proportion to our disposable income. Although I will have more guests than him, we will see our guests as all ours and not one. the person or the side. I think it’s great that many people have families that can contribute, but I no longer think it is their responsibility, because we are both established in our careers and can afford to receive our guests we are happy to pay to have the wedding we dream of.I bought my house at 23. I have been working steadily in my career since graduating and I have always been very independent.Our wedding data and budget have been very important to us, and working it all together for a while has really been a wonderful experience. “Name: Campbell

Age: 37

Place: California

How much did your wedding cost? $ 34,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“Because my husband and I were older when we were connected (me, 34; he, 35), we felt strongly that we didn’t ask our parents for help in celebrating our choice. Both parents naturally helped in their own ways – my parents paid for my clothing and adjustments, special decorations, and offered a lot of support in other ways, and he covered the rehearsal dinner, moving (until LA from Sacramento) shortly after we were engaged, so our finances were already combined and everything came from our joint account. We used a particularly large tax refund and cash savings to cover almost everything and took a low-interest credit card for small unexpected things that we knew would come. ”

How did you feel about it?

“I get a little jealous when I hear that the parents / families of friends are paying for their extravagant weddings. None of our families are particularly rich, but they have given us both excellent life foundations (higher education, fantastic youth, almost everything we would I would rather have a great foundation or a nice free party? No doubt the first. We also felt a strong sense of responsibility to pay for our own choices when it came to the wedding, and all our decisions were attached without obligation , because we paid our own bill. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“The couple? Maybe it’s just because it’s the route we’ve chosen, but I don’t regret that we didn’t burden our parents so financially!”

Name: Lynsey

Age: 27

Place: Indianapolis, IN

How much did your wedding cost? $ 30,000 (excluding the honeymoon)

What was the payment breakdown?

“We finally split it in three ways. My parents wrote me a check that they thought they were honest and said, you know, use it! My husband’s parents covered the rehearsal dinner and then put more in it.

“We tried to be economical in what we spend money on. For example, our save the dates were postcards (less expensive and used cheaper stamps). We didn’t give guests a gift because we thought the reception was a gift (hello, open bar .) We also made a small cut cake and bought Costco sheet cake for guests (so delicious – also $ 20 per cake and each cake feeds 60 people), which probably saved us a few hundred dollars. our flowers – white roses – that also helped with the cost. Oh! And we closed the bar during dinner, it felt like we were dorks, but it saved us almost $ 1,000.

“We also tried to take our wedding party into account. The groomsmen were at different weddings that year and my bridesmaids were usually in college or at school. We let the boys buy their suits because we had a” BOGO deal “- so each suit costs $ 250, a bit more expensive than renting, but hey, you end up with a suit! My bachelor party was within driving distance (Nashville) and we were able to stay in a friend’s house, eliminating hotel costs, bridesmaids getting long dresses. The dresses were $ 200, which was a bit expensive, but as a result they did not have to buy specific shoes or jewelry, and I also covered part of their makeup as a gift and made having their hair optional. “

How did you feel about it?

“It felt good. I especially appreciate that my parents didn’t watch every line item for the wedding – they really let me plan the way I wanted. I also appreciate that my now in-laws don’t pay in the tradition of the woman’s parents They thought it was an unfair tradition, none of us knew what a wedding in Indianapolis would cost, and we had very different frames of reference.

“In the end it was hard to get it cheaper than it was because of our location and guest list. We both come from large families and have many friends from different points in our lives. If we get married now, I am sure our guest list will be 50 people shorter would be, but that really hasn’t saved a lot of money. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“I am all for romantic traditions (ie father / daughter dancing, speeches, poufy dresses), but I think if you have a certain vision / wish list, you should pay for it. If parents want to participate, that’s great! As details being a make or break for you and you can’t afford it, then I think you have a longer engagement. Ultimately, a wedding is about binding your life to another person, and everything else is just extra. “Name: Lauren

Age: 28

Place: Camp Hill, PA

How much will your wedding cost? So far we are just over $ 6,000 I think.

What is the distribution of payments?

“I pay for almost everything. I bought my dress in a luxury boutique – it’s Zac Posen, new with tags, for $ 600. Changes cost $ 295. Cupcakes and wedding cake cost $ 450. Dinner and cocktail hour catered at a great restaurant in the inner city – we use the roof for our ceremony – comes to $ 4,500 without alcohol.We are still finalizing the cost of decorations .Baby sitters for the children’s room at the reception will cost $ 150.I have a two- years old, and it’s important to me that her friends are there and that she feels involved in the wedding. “

What Do You Think?

“I think we’re doing very well. This is my second marriage and my parents are very helpful. My first marriage ended in a heartbreaking tone, and now I realize it’s not about the day and how much you spend. is who you are we spend the rest of your life with We wanted to be budget conscious while we still have a great time We use credit cards with reward programs to pay the wedding costs and then pay for everything immediately. able to earn back some money and travel rewards. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“I think that in my case I expect to pay because it’s my second wedding. My fiance covers almost all the accommodation costs for our future home, which is much more than what I paid for the wedding.”Name: Elyse

Age: 31

Place: Santa Barbara, CA.

How much will your wedding cost? $ 20,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“My parents paid for the location, the food, invitations, flowers, wedding photographer and suite in the hotel where we are getting married, and my grandmother paid my wedding dress ($ 1,100). My future in-laws offered to pay for the rehearsal dinner, so I try to find a reasonably budget-friendly option. My fiancee and I are going to pay for engagement photos and I’m going to pay for someone who does my hair on my wedding day. “

What Do You Think?

“I think the main reason my parents and I fought over the wedding planning was the fact that I refused to accept how expensive a wedding is nowadays. I intended to keep a $ 5,000 event tasteful, but there “There’s not even a $ 5000 location here, much less the entire wedding. I hate how much my parents spend on this, but I’m so grateful that they give me a beautiful wedding.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“I think the parents of the bride have to pay, but I also think that the parents of the groom have to pay too – after all, it’s a half and a half split for those present!”Name: Emily

Age: 29

Place: Phoenix, AZ

How much did your wedding cost? About $ 165,000 for wedding prep and church-related expenses, ceremony and reception (including fireworks!)

What was the payment breakdown?

“My parents actually paid everything. I paid a few small ‘extras’, such as the gifts from my bridesmaids, but I lost my job a month after I got engaged, so I had no wedding planning for about half the time. I would have liked to have contributed more, but it just wasn’t in the cards and my parents were very generous.My husband paid my engagement ring, our engagement trip to Canada, his tuxedo and groomsman-related items, and his part of the bachelor party. “We paid and organized our rehearsal dinner for 75 guests. My husband’s father gave us $ 5,000 for our honeymoon. Everything else my parents paid for.”

How did you feel about it?

“It was always understood that my parents would pay, but I still often felt guilty about how much everything cost. But my parents, my husband and I agreed very early on that we wanted a big, fun wedding, and that is just expensive! I am incredibly grateful that they were able to give us such a wonderful day and really a wonderful engagement of ten months full of showers, wedding dress accessories, a bachelor party, etc. Because I was not working, I would have many of those things have to be done at the moment, and they made it possible for me to just enjoy it and not worry about the costs. “

Who do you think is responsible for paying and why?

“Ik heb ongelooflijk veel geluk dat mijn ouders bereid en in staat waren om de rekening te betalen voor onze hele bruiloft en daarna (verlovingsfoto’s, enz.). Als ze dat niet hadden kunnen doen, zou onze bruiloft er waarschijnlijk heel anders hebben uitgezien, en waarschijnlijk zou zijn uitgesteld. Mijn man en ik betalen agressief zijn zes-cijferige studentenschuld terug, dus een weelderige bruiloft met meer dan 200 personen zou niet in de kaarten zijn geweest. Ik denk niet dat het de verantwoordelijkheid van iemand is, en ik doe ook denk niet dat je daarvoor in de schulden moet gaan. Als je je geen groot feest kunt veroorloven, heb er dan geen. Het huwelijk is belangrijk, niet het huwelijk. (Ik weet het, ik weet het, gemakkelijk voor mij om zeg, ik heb beide.) “Naam: Mollie

Age: 29

Place: Saint Paul, MN

Hoeveel heeft je bruiloft gekost? $ 42.000

Wat was de uitsplitsing van de betaling?

“Mijn nu-man en ik hadden al een combinatie van financiën. Mijn moeder betaalde het grootste deel van mijn jurk en de kosten voor de kerkhuur. Mijn vader betaalde de cateringrekening voor zijn kant van het gezin (negen mensen voor $ 121 per persoon). Mijn man en ik namen extra werkdiensten op en betaalden al het andere. We hebben ongeveer $ 5000 op creditcards gezet en hebben onze kont gepakt om de rest te betalen. “

Wat vond u van de uitsplitsing van de betaling voor uw bruiloft?

“Ik heb het gevoel dat als we het nog een keer hadden gedaan, ik een kleinere bruiloft had gehad op een minder trendy plek. Maar ik voel me goed met de verdeling.”

Wie denk je dat verantwoordelijk is voor het betalen en waarom?

“Ik denk dat de bruid en bruidegom altijd moeten betalen. Als je verantwoordelijk genoeg bent om te trouwen, moet je verantwoordelijk genoeg zijn om het te budgetteren en te betalen. Ik ben een volwassen vrouw en ik heb mijn familie niet nodig om financieel te betalen steun mij.”Naam: Krisjna

Age: 29

Place: Philadelphia, PA

Hoeveel heeft je bruiloft gekost? Ongeveer $ 5.000

Wat was de uitsplitsing van de betaling?

“Mijn lengha (Indiase bruidsjurk) kostte ongeveer $ 900, en de sherwani van mijn man was $ 200 (ugh, handborduurwerk / seksisme). We kochten bier en wijn in onze BYO-locatie die ons ongeveer $ 300 kostte voor 35 personen. We kochten ook een cake van een lokale bakker voor ongeveer $ 150. Onze ceremonielocatie was gratis, gezien het feit dat het bij een openbaar gerechtsgebouw was. Ik besteedde ongeveer $ 50 aan een klapband, $ 50 aan een mani / pedi (die mijn tantes dekten), en ongeveer $ 200 aan mehndi voor ikzelf en mijn tantes en neven en meisjes. Ik verzorgde ook pizza en salade voor de mehndi-artiesten voor ongeveer $ 75. Ik maakte mijn eigen make-up met de hulp van mijn beste vriend / MOH. We brachten ongeveer $ 3.000 uit op de receptie – een lokaal Italiaans restaurant. Mijn grandmother paid for $500 of my dress, and I used gift cards from my sweet and generous coworkers for the alcohol. My husband’s family ended up stealthily footing the bill for the reception/dinner, which was entirely unexpected and way too kind. In sum, this wasn’t all out-of-pocket from my husband and me alone (though we int ended it to be when we were planning).”

How did you feel about it?

“Phenomenally. My husband and I were getting really nervous about the mounting costs of the wedding, because we initially felt pressured to host a three- to five-day Indian/Pakistani (Desi) wedding in keeping with tradition and our families’ wishes. I discussed the matter with my family members, and they urged me to do whatever I felt comfortable with. My husband and I discussed the matter a couple of times before deciding on an ‘elopement’ in the courthouse. It was intimate, affordable, and relatively stress-free.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying, and why?

“I think it depends on the people and their families to make that decision. Ideally, it’s a group effort. In Desi weddings, for example, there are typically several events, and different sides of the family host depending on which event it is. Ultimately, if the cost is shared across two people and their families, it’s less of a burden on any one person. It takes a village.”Naam: Nicole

Age: 29

Place: Los Angeles, CA

How much is your wedding going to cost? We are still finalizing the wedding, but it’s looking like it’s going to cost around $15,000

What’s the payment breakdown?

“My partner’s parents were kind and gave us $10,000 toward the wedding. My parents are not in the same financial situation and offered to give money, but we ultimately turned it down. Any additional costs will likely be paid by my partner as he has more savings, but I will help where I can.”

How do you feel about it?

“I feel guilty about not contributing more, but in the long run, we will be sharing an income and I make more money than he does. It’s our money now, not his versus mine.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying, and why?

“It should be a shared decision and responsibility — if it’s all going into the same pot after you’re married, it doesn’t really matter who spends the most.”Naam: Emily

Age: 24

Place: Phoenix, AZ

How much is your wedding going to cost? Hopefully under $10,000

What’s the payment breakdown?

“We are paying for pretty much everything. My mom and grandma bought my dress, and my fiancé’s mom is paying for the bar, which is amazing because none of them are wealthy. My dad and his wife say they are going to pay for the venue, but they didn’t give us a budget to work with and now can’t seem to remember offering to pay for it. We saw this happening, though, and picked a place we could afford on our own. They have flaked on paying for things they’ve promised in the past, so we didn’t want to get in over our heads if they did, which it looks like they will. We also refuse to go into debt for this day, so everything we have paid for has been in cash.”

How do you feel about it?

“I feel okay about it. I wish my dad would have followed through with helping, but I didn’t ever really think that was going to happen.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying, and why?

“I feel like we are responsible for paying. We want a nice wedding and don’t want anyone holding the fact that they paid over our heads to get what they want. So other than the few very generous things our moms are doing, we are covering everything. If my dad does come through paying for something, then great, and if not, we are planning on fully paying for everything.”Naam: Karen

Age: 27

Place: Los Angeles, CA

How much did your wedding cost? ~$15,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“My parents paid around $10,000. This covered the venue and decor. We had our wedding in a backyard and put up a huge tent. The tent alone was around $5,000. (We had just under 230 guests.) The rest of my parents’ budget went into table and chair rentals, flowers, fancy cups that I insisted on having, table covers, table runners, etc. My husband and I paid around $5,000. We covered the photographer, which ended up being only $2,100 after a very generous friend discount. My dress was only $1,000, purchased off a bride on Tradesy who didn’t end up wearing her dress. (The dress was originally $3,000.) Food for our wedding was only around $2,500, due to the fact that we served tacos! I absolutely hate traditional wedding food, so my husband and I decided on tacos, and everyone loved it! My husband’s tux was around $100 (through a friend discount). Our honeymoon was paid for by my in-laws. My sister-in-law paid for our invites, and my husband’s aunt, who owns a bakery, made our wedding cake as a gift to us.”

How did you feel about it?

“I felt it was fair, considering I wanted to elope, but my parents insisted on me having a bigger celebration. Both my parents and my in-laws were very generous.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying, and why?

“I think the couple is responsible for paying for the type of wedding that they want. If a couple has a small budget, then their wedding should be planned according to that budget. My husband and I didn’t expect our families to help pay for things, but we accepted every offer that came our way.”Naam: Ashley

Age: 34

Place: Chicago, IL

How much did your wedding cost? $120,000 (includes honeymoon)

What was the payment breakdown?

“My mom contributed approximately $22,000, and my husband’s family contributed approximately $27,000. The rest was paid for by my husband and me. The money was kind of pooled into a general fund, and we paid for things as they came up. The only traditional things where our parents paid directly were my wedding dress (my mom paid) and the rehearsal dinner (my husband’s parents paid). Otherwise, we just asked our parents for money as the bills started coming in.”

How did you feel about it?

“I thought it was extremely generous of my husband’s family to contribute as much as they did, even though it may not be customary for the groom’s family to pay. We definitely spent a little too much on the wedding, but it was an amazing day, and we’re very lucky our parents were so generous.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying, and why?

“There’s no right answer to this. I think that it’s based on the family situation. If everyone is able to contribute, then I don’t see why traditional norms should prevent that. My in-laws were happy to contribute because it was their guests just as much as it was ours. I think age plays a role as well. We were in our 30s when we got married and were established in our careers making good money, so we spent quite a bit of money ourselves. Our parents insisted on helping, and we greatly appreciate that, but we could have paid for it on our own.”Naam: Kaylie

Age: 22

Place: Buffalo, NY

How much is your wedding going to cost? $35,000

What’s the payment breakdown?

My fiancé and I split deposits for:

– Venue: $4,500, $500 deposit

– Catering (appetizers, meal, five-hour open bar, and table/chair/tent rentals): $17,000, $750 deposit

– Photographer for engagement shoot and wedding: $2,750, $750 deposit

– DJ/ceremony music/photo booth: $2,100, $500 deposit

– Videographer: $2,500, $500 deposit

– Transportation for guests: $2,000, $500 deposit

Budgeted items being paid for by us both (we’re not getting married until next year):

– Flowers ($1,000)

– Cake ($1,000)

– Favors ($300)

– Decor ($3,000)

– Rehearsal dinner ($2,000)

– Save the dates ($200)

– Invites ($400)

– Rings ($1,500)

Costs for me:

– Dress ($3,000)

– Hair & makeup ($150)

– Bridesmaids’ gifts ($300, eight bridesmaids/MOH)

– Parents’ gifts ($200)

Costs for my fiancé:

– Suit ($250)

– Groomsmen’s gifts ($500 — will admit he went over budget on these)

My parents were kind enough to give us $25,000 toward wedding expenses. The remainder will be paid for by me and my fiancé. Overall our budget is $40,000. Our estimated guest count is over 200 people.

How do you feel about it?

“I would have liked to keep the costs down a bit, but unfortunately that is hard to do without lowering the guest count. I did not want to make any sacrifices in terms of open bar, photographer, or guest list. I am DIY-ing almost all of my decorations, not only to save money but also because I think it is fun. I hope to make some of my costs back by re-selling “wedding items” after the wedding on Facebook Marketplace, and I also plan to buy a lot of items resale. My dad is making centerpieces for me (rustic table lanterns). The most important thing to me is that my wedding is fun, memorable, and unique.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying, and why?

“Personally, I think the couple is responsible for paying. My parents were generous to offer up a large sum of the costs, because they have guests who I normally wouldn’t invite who they want there. (I really don’t mind — they are nice people, I just don’t see them as often or know them very well.) I’m happy to add some additional people to the guest list in return for the financial help. If I was paying for the wedding myself, I would have reduced the guest list some and taken out a loan if necessary. Our engagement is a little bit longer than average to allow us more time to save money.”Naam: Mary

Age: 29

Place: Greensboro, NC

How much is your wedding going to cost? $40,000

What’s the payment breakdown?

“We had $30,000 from my family (inherited specifically for a wedding — the joys of being the only grandchild!), which was an amazing start, and we’ve put that toward the big purchases: venue, food, and booze. My fiancé has some savings and is willing to help pay, so he’s been put in charge of buying my dress and his suit, and I’m paying for most other little things. As of right now, his family hasn’t offered to help, but we also haven’t asked. (He’s one of four boys, and I don’t feel comfortable expecting his family to pay for anything.)”

How do you feel about it?

“I’m fairly happy with it. I know I’m extremely lucky to have a family that has that kind of money and is willing to spend it on me. I’m definitely feeling some guilt for spending this much on a wedding, but it helps that my fiancé and I are also putting some money down for things that we really want.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying, and why?

“I think whoever in the wedding has the highest expectations is responsible for paying! If the two people getting married just want to have a city hall wedding, and the parents (or grandparents or friends!) of either of them want a big bash, then those people should be the ones offering to pay. And of course, vice versa. Also, while I love a great party, I don’t think anyone should go into debt for a wedding.”Naam: Caitlin

Age: 27

Place: San Jose, CA

How much did your wedding cost? $40,000

What was the payment breakdown?

“My husband and I paid for $15,000, my in-laws footed the bill for a mere $5,000, and my parents paid the rest of the wedding tab.”

How did you feel about it?

“It was a bit unequal. My parents were forced to pick up quite a bit of unexpected payments, but it all came together to be a happy occasion. My in-laws ended up throwing us an unexpected rehearsal dinner party, so it smoothed a bit of the tension.”

Who do you think is responsible for paying, and why?

“I think we as the bride and groom should be responsible for the bulk of the wedding payment, but we’re so lucky that our parents ended up covering many of the wedding costs to give us the winery wedding of our dreams.”

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

Real Women Share How They’re Paying For College

Here’s How Much It Really Costs To Be A Bridesmaid

10 Women On How Much They Save To Attend Weddings