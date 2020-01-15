25 recipients invested in order of Gabriel Dumont | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Order of the Golden Medal by Gabriel Dumont recognizes lifelong excellent service at the Métis of Canada.

The Order of Gabriel Dumont Silver Medal honors those who have made important contributions to the Métis. The Order of Gabriel Dumont Bronze Medal honors GDI students and alumni who distinguish themselves through leadership, social commitment and overall performance.

Since the foundation, 48 people have been invested in the Order. Appointments are made by GDI, based on nominations from the public.

Leaders of the Gabriel Dumont Institute present the insignia of the Order of Gabriel Dumont as follows. Thursday, February 6, 2020, 6:00 PM, Saskatoon Inn & Conference Center Order of Gabriel Dumont Bronze Medal

Friday, February 7, 2020, 6:00 PM Saskatoon Inn & Conference Center Order of Gabriel Dumont gold medal Order of Gabriel Dumont silver medal 2

GABRIEL DUMONT ORDER – GOLD

Jean Baptiste (John) Arcand Saskatoon Area John Arcand is known for his contribution to the preservation, promotion and sharing of violin music by Métis. He has composed nearly 400 original violin tones and has released more than 10 CDs. The annual John Arcand Fiddle Fest, which he founded more than 20 years ago, attracts fans of violin music from all over the world. For his dedication and contributions to the preservation of Métis and the Canadian heritage, John Arcand has received numerous awards, including the Queen’s Anniversary Medal, the Order of Canada, the National Aboriginal Achievement (now Indspire) Award and the Molson Prize of the Canada Council .

Lawrence J. Barkwell, Postuum Winnipeg, Manitoba Lawrence Barkwell had a distinguished career with the Manitoba Métis Federation (MFF) as director of the Métis Justice Institute and as coordinator of the Louis Riel Institute for Métis Heritage and History. He wrote or edited 11 books and contributed 1,450 articles to the Virtual Museum of Métis History and Culture. He generously shared his knowledge and guided many students, researchers and members of the community. A passionate artisanal bead, he made his own traditional Métis-style clothing. The MMF has made Lawrence Barkwell an honorary métis for his contributions – the first and only non-métis to receive this honor.

Clement Chartier, QC. Buffalo Narrows, Saskatchewan Clément (Clem) Chartier from Buffalo Narrows was born on Ile a la Crosse, where he later went to a residential school. He is a lawyer, writer, teacher and activist who has served both in political and administrative capacity with countless national and international organizations of indigenous peoples. Mr Chartier is currently serving his fifth term as chairman of the National Council of Métis. He has pushed the rights agenda of the Métis Nation at different levels of the Canadian legal system and continues to advise on ongoing Métis specific cases. President Chartier, in particular in Saskatchewan, defended a number of test cases for hunting and fishing rights in Métis, including R. v. Morin and Daigneault (1997), who established eye rights in North Saskatchewan and R. v. Belhumeur (2007). rights in the Qu’Appelle Valley area. For the past three years, President Chartier has successfully led the Métis Nation in the new national relationship with Canada and secured the first time in the history of the Métis Nation more than $ 2 billion in the last two federal budgets. This included funding for post-secondary education Métis.

3 THE ORDER OF GABRIEL DUMONT – SILVER

Glenn Lafleur Beauval, Saskatchewan

Glenn Lafleur has been on the board of the Gabriel Dumont Institute for 15 years. He is a community leader who volunteered to work with the youth, as treasurer of the Crushers Hockey League, a board member for the Ice Wolves, and a board member for the Northern Lights School Division. Mr. Lafleur has been helpful in attracting financial support from companies for Métis students in Saskatchewan.

Norma Welsh Regina, Saskatchewan

Norma Welsh has spent most of her adult life promoting the culture and well-being of Métis. She was the first board member of the Gabriel Housing Corporation (GHC). A residential complex of Regina, owned by the GHC, has been named in honor of its ‘Norma Welsh Manor’. A respected elder, Mrs. Welsh has shared stories and oral history in the Virtual Museum of Métis History and Culture, and is a reliable source of wisdom for students and staff at the Saskatchewan Urban Native Teacher Education Program (SUNTEP) in Regina. Norma Welsh is known for her volunteering at Métis events.

THE ORDER OF GABRIEL DUMONT – BRONZE

by Gabriel Dumont Institute of Native Studies and Applied Research