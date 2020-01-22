25 reasons to choose one Florida-based cruise line over the other

Making the decision to travel in the open waters instead of booking an all-inclusive can be a difficult decision. However, the most difficult decision of all is to choose the right cruise company that meets the needs, dreams, and desires of the entire family.

Some passengers may be interested in an exciting and invigorating cruise, packed with activities and excursions for themselves and their children, while others are looking for a peaceful journey with no children in sight.

Both cruises are available. For example, Virgin Voyages is the very first adult cruise line fully equipped with a tattoo shop and state-of-the-art gyms and saunas, while Royal Caribbean offers families a variety of Disney packages and only Disney ships with a children’s corner for children from six months of age.

Take a look at the list below to ease the burden of choosing the best cruise company.

25 Virgin: Cruise The Seas With The First Female Captain

In an already trendy and let’s be honest, super cool cruise ship, Virgin Voyages has appointed their very first female captain to steer the beautiful Scarlet Lady. In addition to this important female empowerment movement, Captain Wendy Williams is also a Canadian.

How cool is that, huh?

24 Royal Caribbean: they have a large amount of incredible ships

In comparison with the latest Virgin Voyages, Royal Caribbean has an established reputation and several ships. In fact, Royal Caribbean has a total of twenty-seven ships that proudly travel to seventy-two countries on six different continents, allowing passengers around the world to travel on the open water, with more ships currently under construction.

23 Virgin: There Are Midnight Sails

If you are able to stay up after eleven o’clock, you will be happy to know that the Scarlet Lady also offers a four-night cruise that departs from Key West during a breathtaking orange sunset, alongside midnight sail from Bimini with a youthful campfire on the beach.

22 Royal Caribbean: They have a huge line-up of shows on board that cannot be found anywhere else

Everyone knows about Royal Caribbean cruise lines, but what some may not know is their entertainment line-up. Royal Caribbean has offered its passengers an incredible line-up of Tony Award-winning Broadway shows and musicals, including Grease, Hairspray and Cats. Royal Caribbean also has its own productions and shows for water diving.

21 Virgin: Inclusiveness is important, there is even an LGBTQ holiday

Included in the many benefits of the new Scarlet Lady by Virgin Voyages is the inclusive and diversity-embraced LGBTQ sail. This LGBTQ premiere event includes a seven-night trip through Mexico and the Bahamas. To get things going, the event is being promoted in New York by Ginger Minj, a famous drag performer.

20 Royal Caribbean: Let The Figure Skater In You Out

Although you may sail to a hot island in the Caribbean, Royal Caribbean cruise ships also offer a free ice rink for beginners or artists. There are a few rules such as long pants and helmets are mandatory. Although helmets are included, pants aren’t.

19 Virgin: There are many powerful women who run this ship

Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Voyages, has also appointed 12 engineers and female officers to manage the ship. In addition to Captain Williams, female lead roles are the hotel director and the safety and environmental staff.

18 Royal Caribbean: They have taken their culinary cuisine one step further

The Royal Caribbean cruise line offers specialty dining outside the large dining room, such as a pork chop, a cafe, an Italian-inspired restaurant where you can make your own pizza with personalized toppings, and a Ben & Jerry ice cream shop for something extra sweet!

17 Virgin: Due to the limitations of Cuba, the Scarlet Lady will now sail to Bimini

Due to the latest ban on Cuba from the current government in Office, Virgin Voyages was forced to make a few changes to their destination list. Removing Cuba from the highly anticipated routes, the cruise line will now sail to Bimini, an island off the coast of the Bahamas.

16 Royal Caribbean: there are specialized activities for the children

Children and families are an addendum to be seen in the Royal Caribbean family of ships. RC, however, offers parents a youth and teen program, a special program for infants, children and young teenagers to play with other children their age. The most important thing is that the activities change every day.

15 Virgin: Ever Wanted A Tattoo? There is a salon on board!

In addition to this unique experience on a modern new cruise line, Virgin Voyages also works with the tattoo artists of Soho Ink and World Famous Tattoo Ink to offer passengers a safe, clean and professional tattoo experience. Virgin Voyages also encourages its crew to express themselves through body art.

14 Royal Caribbean: The ships can be mistaken for six flags

An activity on board for everyone to enjoy is the bumper car room, which debuted for the first time in 2014 and is located in the entertainment center. Since the debut, families love to crash into electric cars, making cruises feel like a unique trip to Six Flags.

13 Virgin: Feel Like A Rockstar On The Scarlet Lady

Feel like a real celebrity in the one-off Rockstar Suite aboard the Scarlet Lady. The new Rockstar Suite is like no other, including makeup and hair crew, unlimited alcoholic beverages on board and in your private suite, free access to the spa, private tours, laundry service and much more.

12 Royal Caribbean: they sail from Florida to all over the world

Not sure where to sail? No problem! Royal Caribbean sails to six different continents for a total of 72 unique countries and experiences. According to the top 10 favorite cruises from Royal Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, St. Thomas and Jamaica were the preferred destinations in 2010.

11 Virgin: Surf and Turf will never be the same

The Wake enters via a large staircase and embarks on a refined and nostalgic old steakhouse. smoke.

10 Royal Caribbean: Welcome To The Private Island of CocoCay

There is no other island like Perfect Day Island in Cococay, Bahamas. For those who have never heard of Cococay, Perfect Day Island is the private island of Royal Caribbean where no other cruise ships or all-inclusive resorts can be found. Instead, vacationers can find multiple private beaches and an immense water park.

9 Virgin: it’s for adults only, you’re welcome

The Scarlet Lady from Virgin Voyages is the first cruise line for adults only who sets sail. Although many may believe that it offers something “Extras” it does not. The Scarlet Lady is just a modern journey that allows adults to relax, unwind and enjoy without the noise of your own children.

8 Royal Caribbean: Who Can compete with a Candy Bar

Get your sugar high in the Sugar Beach candy store aboard the Symphony of the Seas. At Sugar Beach, candy lovers will find a variety of multicolored sweet or sour sweets and chocolates. After a day on a hot beach, treat yourself to an ice cream buffet! #BRB

7 Virgin: it is completely new

One of the many additional benefits of booking and sailing through the Scarlet Lady is that it is completely new. The sun loungers have never been used, the restaurants have never starved guests, and the DJ is never spun for passengers who want to dance away on the dance floor.

6 Royal Caribbean: visit all the major Disney parks

Now passengers can visit the happiest place on earth as they sail across the open sea. Royal Caribbean offers a tour to Florida to explore one of Disney’s most beloved theme parks. Most importantly, Disney Cruise Lines also collaborated with Royal Caribbean to offer guests the four Disney cruises.

5 Virgin: prices are cheaper than expected

Sailing has its costs, but it is nothing more than what you would expect to pay for a cruise. Some cruise lines only cost $ 600 for the absolute minimum, such as free water only, the Scarlet Lady may cost a hair more, but the benefits and benefits are much greater.

4 Royal Caribbean: Prices are on Fleek

Prices vary based on destination, days at sea and passengers included. However, Royal Caribbean does offer a price match guarantee within forty-eight hours after your first reservation. It is impressive that RC will add an extra credit on board to make the total price equal to 110% of the reserved price difference.

3 Virgin: food is always free regardless of the restaurant

On most cruise lines, some restaurants are charged. The Scarlet Lady from Virgin Voyages, however, offers all its passengers free dinners, including specialty restaurants such as their steakhouse, their Korean BBQ and their pizzeria. Most importantly, 24-hour room service is also included.

2 Royal Caribbean: they offer extra benefits for priority

It is easier than ever to get bonus benefits when the Royal Caribbean Priority Pass is purchased, including Priority Boarding, luxury bedding and mattresses, coffee and tea services, extra toiletries and dinner in the Captain’s Coastal Kitchen. There are additional benefits included for $ 24.99 per guest, per day.

1 Virgin: they offer a large amount of credit

Cruise ships are already generous with the benefits, services, entertainment and shopping that they offer, but Virgin Voyages seems to be playing the Christmas card. When booking your reservations, the Scarlet Lady offers $ 400 on board credit, compared to an average of $ 250 with other ships.