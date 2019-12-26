25 people who were displaced early in the morning are burning on Agnes Street

Loading...

By Marney Blunt Global News

Published on December 26, 2019 at 12:45 p.m.

Twenty-five people were driven out of their homes after an early morning fire in a residential building on Agnes Street on Christmas Day.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service received a call about the fire in a three-story apartment complex on the 500 block of Agnes Street on December 26, just before 2:30 p.m.

When the emergency services arrived, the building was shrouded in smoke and flames. Firefighters entered the building but had to leave and start a defensive attack on the exterior as the condition of the building deteriorated rapidly.

Dan Turnbull / Global News

Dan Turnbull / Global News

All residents of the building had evacuated themselves and firemen found a cat and brought it to safety. As a precaution, neighboring houses were also evacuated.

Paramedics examined several people on site, but no one needed transportation to the hospital. According to official information, 25 people have been displaced by the fire and are currently supported by the city's social service.

Crews stayed on site all day, wiping out hotspots.

Firemen were on site for hours after the fire to extinguish the hotspots.

Dan Turnbull / Global News

Rescue workers closed Sargent Avenue between Maryland and Toronto streets, and Agnes Street is closed between Sargent and Ellice Avenue. Once the streets reopen, drivers in the area should be careful as the street is covered with ice from the water used to fight the flames.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

