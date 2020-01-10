25 easy Super Bowl appetizers

Loading...

Everyone loves it when their food is in a festive form, which is why your crew will be on the heels for this bread bowl. You can fill it with any dip you want.

Get the football bread bowl recipe »

PHOTO: ETHAN CALABRESE

Of course, you can pick up frozen pork from a blanket at the store. But why do this when this delicious recipe requires only two ingredients?

Get the recipe at Delish »

PHOTO: ETHAN CALABRESE

Make your nachos better than the rest with this pan option filled with black beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and whatever you can think of.

Get the Game Day Nachos recipe »

PHOTO: Mike Garten

No Super Bowl spread would be complete without the Buffalo wings. These are sprinkled with ranch seasoning and fresh chives for added flavor.

Get the recipe at Delish »

PHOTO: ETHAN CALABRESE

No match day in your household is complete without a pizza or two? Give your guests a raised version with these baked baguettes, containing ingredients like Buffalo chicken, shallots and goat cheese, and pepperoni.

Get the recipe for baguette pizza »

PHOTO: Mike Garten

There is not a single one of these delicious pretzel poppers to eat. They’re just good, especially when served with homemade mustard.

Get the recipe for pretzel bites »

PHOTO: Mike Garten

Don’t limit your spread on match day to just one type of chicken wing. These spicy jerk drumsticks also deserve a place at the table.

Get the Jerk Drumsticks Recipe »

PHOTO: Mike Garten

Take a look at the ingredients: pizza dough, garlic, onion, Swiss cheese, parsley and butter – and you will understand how delicious this bread can be cut.

Get the recipe for cheese and monkey bread »

PHOTO: Mike Garten

Improve your cheese platter with this delicious trio, which includes a tasty dill cheese ball, a whole bagel cheese ball and a spicy cranberry cheese ball.

Get the recipe for trio cheese balls »

PHOTO: Mike Garten

Ah, the taquitos: the perfect party app if there has ever been one. This four-ingredient snack only takes 20 minutes to prepare.

Get the recipe at Delish »

PHOTO: BRANDON BALES

