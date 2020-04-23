248 COVID-19 fatalities in Wisconsin 4,951 constructive cases, 47K+ unfavorable

MILWAUKEE — There have been 248 fatalities and 4,951 positive instances of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Thursday, April 23. 47,000 men and women have analyzed adverse for COVID-19.

According to the Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard, there have been 2,383 circumstances and 143 deaths relevant to the coronavirus in the county.

Sources to preserve you educated about COVID-19

Click on Listed here to check out the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

Click on In this article to look at the latest COVID-19 totals (updated day by day at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Section of Wellness Solutions.

If you have thoughts or speedy desires linked to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Phone 211. Connect with volumes are significant, please be client and attempt to use the textual content or online alternatives initially.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Tv Stations initiative to present you with the most up-to-date countrywide and international information on COVID-19.

Helpful cell phone figures

Milwaukee Wellbeing Division: 414-286-3521

If you’ve misplaced a task and require help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Signs: Described diseases have ranged from mild indications to critical illness and death for confirmed coronavirus ailment 2019 (COVID-19) circumstances. These signs or symptoms may possibly appear 2-14 times following exposure (centered on the incubation interval of MERS-CoV viruses).