244 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin 4,741 constructive circumstances, 47K+ unfavorable

MILWAUKEE — There have been 244 fatalities and 4,741 good conditions of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, April 21. 47K have analyzed detrimental for COVID-19.

In accordance to the Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard, there have been 2,318 circumstances and 139 fatalities linked to the coronavirus in the county.

Means to continue to keep you informed about COVID-19

Click Listed here to look at the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

Click Listed here to perspective the most up-to-date COVID-19 totals (up to date every day at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Division of Health Companies.

If you have queries or speedy desires associated to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Contact 211. Phone volumes are significant, you should be client and try out to use the text or on the net selections initially.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to give you with the most up-to-date countrywide and worldwide news on COVID-19.

Useful cellphone figures

Milwaukee Health and fitness Department: 414-286-3521

If you have misplaced a career and will need support with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Signs or symptoms: Noted illnesses have ranged from delicate symptoms to significant sickness and death for confirmed coronavirus ailment 2019 (COVID-19) situations. These symptoms may possibly appear 2-14 days immediately after publicity (dependent on the incubation time period of MERS-CoV viruses).