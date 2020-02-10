242 HP Cupra Leon Plug-In Hybrid Hot Hatch for debut on February 21

The development of the new generation of the Cupra Leon has apparently been completed. The performance brand from SEAT is said to have prepared the premiere of the hot hatch.

According to AutoBild.es, the model will be presented next week, on February 21, one day after the new Cupra Leon Competicion. The public debut will take place at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 in early March before reaching dealerships in select countries by the end of the year.

We were unable to say a word from SEAT / Cupra about the car’s unveiling date at the time of writing, but will give you an update as soon as they respond.

In the meantime, we will remind you that the new Cupra Leon is likely to include an improved version of the plug-in hybrid powertrain found in the SEAT Leon 2020 with top performance. In the latter, the 1.4-liter TSI plug-in hybrid develops a combined output of 204 hp (201 hp / 150 kW) and is supported by a 13 kWh battery that gives it an electrical range of 60 km ( 37 miles).

However, it is believed that the Cupra variant delivers 245 hp (242 hp / 180 kW) and covers the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h (0 to 62 mph) in around 6.5 seconds. The zero-emission range may decrease to 55 km (35 miles). If it’s the performance you’re looking for, you might want to wait a bit for Cupra to launch the rumored Leon R (name unconfirmed).

The model is equipped with the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder with turbocharger as the next Volkswagen Golf R. For a speed of 0-100 km / h (0-62) more than 300 HP and weatherproof all-wheel drive are expected mph) Sprint of less than 5 seconds. The Spanish publication assumes that the Cupra Leon product range will be expanded to include a diesel-powered version. The latter would certainly make sense with the Cupra Leon ST estate model.

Photo credit: S. Baldauf / Self-service media for Carscoops