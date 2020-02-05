24-year-old woman dies of gunshot wound

Tammy Lynch
Two people shot, pedestrian beaten
24-year-old woman in Milwaukee dies of gunshot wound

A Milwaukee woman died in a shooting around 10:45 am. Wednesday in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.

CLOSE TO

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman died of a gunshot wound in the 800 block of North 23rd Street on Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 AM. Milwaukee fire department paramedics were unable to revive the woman, police said in a press release.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

