24-year-old woman dies of gunshot wound

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman died of a gunshot wound in the 800 block of North 23rd Street on Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 AM. Milwaukee fire department paramedics were unable to revive the woman, police said in a press release.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

