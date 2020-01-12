24-year-old shooting framingham mother wants justice

Framingham mother, 24, victim of shooting, seeks justice for son and father

Updated: 18:34 EST 12 Jan 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

CONTINUE THIS EVENING AS A FRAMINGHAM FAMILY PLANNED TO MEET A FATHER AND HIS SON. >> WORDS CANNOT EXPRESS HOW I FEEL. TODD: A LASTING FRAMINGHAM MOTHER, AFTER LEARNING THAT HIS 24-YEAR-OLD SON, JAMES WADE, AND HIS FATHER, MANNY WADE, WERE BOTH FIRED AND KILLED LATE FRIDAY NEAR 2nd AND BEAVER STREETS IN FRAMINGHAM. >> I DIDN’T EVER THINK, YOU KNOW, IN A MILLION YEARS, YOU KNOW, I WILL BEGIN JANUARY WITHOUT MY SON. AND MUCH ALSO, AS GOOD, YOU KNOW, IT WAS LIKE A FAMILY, BECAUSE WE MET IN SECONDARY. TODD: MIDDLESEX COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, MARIAN RYAN, WAS ON STAGE SATURDAY MORNING. THE FAMILY SAYS THAT THEY ARE HEARING FROM INVESTIGATORS THAT THE DOUBLE FATAL SHOT WAS PROBABLY AN ISOLATED INCIDENT, BUT THE EXACT PATTERN IS UNCLEAR, WHICH CONSTITUTES THE COMPLAINT THAT THIS FAMILY FEEL. >> I just said the detective, he was horrible. Not only did I not lose my son, you know, I lost, you know, his father also failed, too, and I just want justice. I WANT JUST, YOU KNOW, WHO MADE IT FOUND AND OFF THE STREETS. TODD ​​VICTIMS DO NOT LIVE IN THIS APARTMENT COMPLEX, BUT THEY HAVE FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS WHO LIVE IN IT. THE DAS OFFICE TELLS US TODAY THERE IS NO UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE INVESTIGATION

Framingham mother, 24, victim of shooting, seeks justice for son and father

Updated: 18:34 EST 12 Jan 2020

Authorities say the young man and his 45-year-old father were both killed in a shootout in the south of the city on Friday evening.

Authorities say the young man and his 45-year-old father were both killed in a shootout in the south of the city on Friday evening.

.