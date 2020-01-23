23andMe CEO dismisses 100 employees and attributes the drop in sales to data protection concerns

Looks like you’re not the only person who has been freaked out by consumer DNA testing lately.

According to CNBC, 23AndMe fired 100 employees, or 14 percent of its employees. Most of the layoffs come from the team.

Consumer DNA testing sales have declined across the industry, and 23AndMe is no exception. The company’s managing director, Anne Wojcicki, says she is unsure of the exact reason for the break-in. However, she suspects that privacy concerns may play a role.

“Data protection is paramount,” she told CNBC.

This could be because a number of news events raise concerns about the impact of our DNA on customers like Ancestry or 23AndMe.

“People are concerned about what companies like 23AndMe do in combination with other industry partners,” said Dr. Ellen Wright Clayton, a professor at Vanderbilt University who examined consumer perceptions of genetic privacy, told Mashable. “It’s gotten a lot more public attention in the past year or two.”

In April 2018, investigators were able to catch the elusive Golden State Killer by comparing DNA from old crime scenes with the DNA consumer database GEDMatch. Because the criminal’s relative had uploaded his DNA to a genetic service, the police were able to identify a family member as a suspect.

Most people are not criminals, let alone serial killers. However, there was a feeling in the air that it was unsettling when police searched a DNA database that we all accidentally gave them access to.

Stories such as those about unwanted family reunions, the development of medicines, and the discovery of surprising relatives and family turmoil have also increased service discomfort.

“I think the concern is a bit nonsensical, but part of it is reasonable,” said Clayton. “23andMe was pretty open about what they do with data. I just think that people haven’t paid as much attention as they are now.”

Wojcicki also said that financial concerns about the recession could play a role in the decline in sales of DNA tests. But Clayton thinks they may have just reached a customer limit. She notes that a year ago, 27 million people took the tests. At the moment, maybe that was everyone who wanted to do it.

People will probably always be curious (which translates into cash) where their families come from. But companies like 23AndMe will have to work harder to show that curiosity doesn’t lead to creepy unintended consequences.

