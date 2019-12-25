Loading...

23 years accused of murder in the murder of the Christmas Eve of Fall River

Updated: 1:06 PM EST December 25, 2019

A 23-year-old boy was charged with murder after investigators found the body of a 39-year-old man in a wooded area behind a bakery on Christmas Eve. After receiving a 911 call, the first responders found the victim's body in a wooded area around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they located the victim, later identified as Gary Werra, 39, of Fall River, behind the Gold Medal Bakery on Bay Street. According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, further investigations and interviews with witnesses were conducted. Investigators of a suspect who was arrested without incident several hours later in a house on County Street. José Amador, of Fall River, was charged with murder and will be prosecuted Thursday morning at the Fall River District Court, authorities said. No additional information on the case was disclosed.

A 23-year-old was charged with murder after investigators found the body of a 39-year-old man in a wooded area behind a bakery on Christmas Eve.

After receiving a 911 call, the first responders found the victim's body in a wooded area around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they located the victim, later identified as Gary Werra, 39, of Fall River, behind the Gold Medal Bakery on Bay Street.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, further investigation and interviews with witnesses led investigators to a suspect who was arrested without incident several hours later at a house on County Street.

José Amador, of Fall River, was charged with murder and will be prosecuted Thursday morning at the Fall River District Court, authorities said.

No additional information on the case was disclosed.

.