23 DIY electronics kits that make learning STEM a breeze

Whether you love inventing great inventions or looking for a fun hobby that will challenge your brain, do-it-yourself electronics is a fun way to build something cool while learning about technology and science.

It’s like having your own adult science fair, but this time you win. And because you can’t get started with DIY electronics, a kit that guides you is the best place to start. Do you have children or nieces and nephews in your life? There are some great kid-friendly options that are much better than watching Frozen II for the fifth time in a row.

The kits start at just $ 14.99.

Raspberry Pi and Inventor kits for beginners

GrovePi + Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi

If you want to take the fast route to prototyping hardware and bring your inventions to life, this kit has everything you need. Give it a try and build a GrovePi + board (which you can then slide over your Raspberry Pi) for $ 89.99.

Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi

Another beginner-friendly kit is the Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi (almost 19% discount). It comes with physical equipment and an easy-to-understand demo that you can use to familiarize yourself with Raspberry Pi, without soldering or complicated wiring. Get it for only $ 32.

CrowPi Raspberry Pi accessory set

Are you ready to take your Raspberry Pi inventions with you wherever you go? This portable kit includes a variety of DIY components, as well as a built-in touchscreen and camera that also act as a mini computer. And now it’s on sale for $ 220.

Grove Inventor Kit for Micro: Bit

To get the most out of your micro: bit (also known as a pocket-sized computer), you need a motherboard, sensors, indicators, and an actuator that allows you to expand the range of projects you can work on. This Inventor Kit, available for $ 55, has it all.

Crowtail Starter Kit For Micro: Bit 2.0

Another option to exploit the full potential of the Micro: bit 2.0 is the inexpensive Crowtail Starter Kit worth $ 89. With one of these elements in the back pocket, you can create robots, musical instruments and everything in between, even if you have little or no coding background.

Grove: Starter Kit for Arduino

Arduino gives you the ability to create a specific output based on a sensor (e.g. by pressing a button that produces a certain sound). Let your creativity run wild with this beginner set, which includes step-by-step instructions for beginners, in case you have no idea where to start. It’s worth $ 49.90, but is available here for only $ 39.99.

Elecrow Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit

Are you ready to build a computer that can surf the internet? This Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit contains an LCD touchscreen, a WLAN adapter and of course an instruction manual. In the Mashable Shop, it’s only $ 108.

Child-friendly DIY electronics kits

DIY Robotic Art Kit for ages 6 to 9

Introduce the little ones in your life to the fascinating world of STEM with this robotics kit. It comes with a variety of creative DIY projects that let you explore not only science and robotics, but also art. Usually $ 69, here it’s only $ 49.

DIY Robot Curiosity Kit for 8 to 10 years

This robot set is an excellent springboard for children who are learning to develop and design functional robot technologies. It’s a great way to get them interested in STEM. It also doesn’t hurt that it is on sale for $ 99 from $ 119.

DIY coding kit for 8 to 12 years

We have said it before and we will say it again: coding is not going anywhere. Start your children on the way to computer programming with this interactive coding kit (for children from 8 to 12 years old). The electronic modules offer everything children need to build something cool and at the same time learn the basics of computer programming. Usually $ 99, it’s on sale for only $ 79.

TinyTesla Musical Tesla coil set

Do you remember when potato alarm clocks were our scientific trade fair project? Nowadays, children have the TinyTesla Musical Coil Kit, which allows them to fire sparks and make music at the same time. It’s on sale for 14% off, only $ 197.

3D printing kits

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D printer starter bundle

Would you like to print your digital designs in 3D? With the SparkMaker Starter Bundle, all you have to do is insert an SD card with your pre-installed design and after a few minutes you can see how your creation is brought to life. Usually $ 396, this starter bundle only costs $ 299 here.

3Doodler Start Essentials 3D printing pen set

When there are a number of awards attached to a 3D pen (including the Toy of the Year Award and the National Parenting Product Award 2016), it’s safe to say that this is good – read: really good. The 3Doodler uses BPA-free plastic with low heat generation to create images and figures in IRL. Bring it home for $ 49.99.

3Doodler Create + Master Creator 3D pen set

For those looking for the new and improved version of the 3Doodler, as well as a variety of nozzles that can be used to change the shape and texture of your designs, for additional plastic refills and a 144-page project book for booting, see no further than this Master Creator Set. Get the entire kit for $ 149.99.

3Doodler Create + Essentials 3D printing pen set

If you’re looking for the latest version of the 3Doodler, the Create +, but without all the extras that come with the Creator 3D set, the Essentials 3D Printing Set ($ 79.99) is for you She.

Start 3Doodler Mega 3D Printing Pen Set

Last but not least, our 3Doodler list includes the Mega 3D Printing Pen Set. For young creators, there are a variety of resources (including 3D pen, 3Doodler Eco-Plastic, DoodleBlocks, and Activity Guide) that make 3D printing almost anywhere. Get it for only $ 99.99.

Beginner-friendly racetracks

Circuit Scribe: DIY Circuit Kits

Circuit Scribe takes a seemingly normal piece of printer paper and turns it into a working circuit board that produces flashing lights, loud buzzers and motors. If you want to get started with circuits, these kits have everything you need for $ 32.99 (usually $ 59.99).

More DIY fun

BONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill

BONDIC does not touch superglue. This liquid plastic (which only solidifies when you cure it with UV LED light) is your ultimate fixer top tool that you can use to repair difficult items (e.g., isolating and connecting wires, or attaching pieces of broken ceramic) ) that might otherwise have collapsed was destined for the garbage. Typically, this kit costs $ 24.99 and an additional mine is only $ 14.99.

DIY Bionic Robot Lizard

We have a couple of robotics kits on this list that are designed for children. But what about the kids in the heart? If you fall into this category, consider the DIY Bionic Robot Lizard Kit, which will help you find all the tools to build a fully functional robot that can be controlled through a visual programming language. The price is usually around $ 65.99, but is available here for $ 54.99.

Crowtail NodeMCU kit for the Internet of Things

With a total of 19 DIY lessons and 30 different modules to build, the Cowtail NodeMCU lets you dive head-first into building electronic hardware – all for just $ 89.

SunFounder Robotic Arm Edge Kit for Arduino

Have you always wanted a robotic arm to do what you tell it to do? You’re lucky. All you need is the right tools and instructions to get started. You can get both with this SunFounder Robotic Arm Kit (now on sale for $ 54.99).

SunFounder Nano DIY 4-DOF Robot Kit

What is the most entertaining way to learn robotics? By programming this “sloth” robot to dance, play football or run around the house. You won’t even notice that you are learning how to program like an absolute professional. Usually $ 59.99, currently it’s only $ 46.99.