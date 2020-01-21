22,000 local Catholic students who leave school when teachers strike a day's strike

Teachers from the Catholic Central High School participated in a one-day strike in London on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. JONATHAN JUHA / THE LONDON FREE PRESS

Approximately 1,300 local Catholic teachers visited the picket line on Tuesday, closed schools in the London area and kept 22,000 out of class as their union struggles with the Ontario government deepened.

At the Catholic Central High in central London, teachers were freezing cold weather for a one-day strike against what a trade union leader called educational reforms that will harm students – as the progressive conservatives say it pays, not students, who motivate the work.

“We have a minister of education (Stephen Lecce) who says that everything is about compensation,” said Mike Matthews, CCH captain. “But if you cut in class, the students are first affected.”

The trade unions say that class size is increasing and that the introduction of compulsory e-learning courses is a bottleneck, but Lecce says that teacher pay is the most important barrier.

Tuesday’s one-day strike over the Catholic School Board of London District is the first of four one-day work actions that will be rotated by four school boards in Southwestern Ontario.

By the end of the week, more than 200 schools in Southwestern Ontario will be closed for a day.

About 55,000 students will be affected when elementary teachers with the Thames Valley hold their own one-day strike on Wednesday before the rotating campaign hits the Avon Maitland District school in the Stratford region and its 10,000 students on Thursday. Friday is the turn of elementary teachers in the school board of Bluewater District in the Owen Sound region.

The strikes cause childcare headache for families and other complications for students – for example, extracurricular activities are canceled at all schools in London on Tuesday – but suggest that the trade union decision increases as contract negotiations with the Doug Ford government continue.

Officials from the Catholic School Board of the London District asked the parents for patience.

“We understand that this can have a huge impact on families,” the board said in a message to parents on its website. “We appreciate your patience and understanding right now.”

With files from the Canadian press