22 dead after minibus, truck collides on Egyptian highway: Officials – National

By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Published on December 28th, 2019 at 1:23 pm

Health officials said around two dozen people, mostly workers, were killed on Saturday when a minibus collided with a truck on a highway in Port Said, northern Egypt.

Officials said in a statement that the minibus, a communal taxi vehicle widely used in Egypt, brought workers from a clothing factory in Port Said. The city is around 200 kilometers north of the capital Cairo.

At least 22 people were killed in the crash on a highway between the cities of Port Said and Damietta. The workers were from Damietta.

Eight others were injured, some seriously. All victims were taken to nearby hospitals and morgues for treatment and identification.

There have been serious bus and car accidents in Egypt in the past due to overspeeding, careless driving, poor road conditions and inadequate enforcement of traffic regulations.

According to the country's official statistics agency, more than 8,000 traffic accidents occurred in 2018, causing more than 3,000 deaths and around 12,000 injuries.

