The family of the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, a student who accused an armed gunman on campus in April, received a wonderful Christmas gift on behalf of Lucasfilm at these parties.

Riley Howell, 21, was shot dead on April 30 after confronting an armed man in his classroom. Since then, the Howell family says they have had a hard time healing and living without him.

"Some moments, it's fine, and some moments, it's & # 39; I don't think I can do this & # 39;" said Riley Howell's father, Thomas Howell. "You just take every minute as it comes."

Riley would have celebrated her 22nd birthday on December 13, making this month even more difficult for the Howell family.

Days ago, sadness became emotion and pure joy after the release of the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary".

Lucasfilm honored Riley's heroic sacrifice by reinventing his name as a Star Wars character. "Ri-Lee Howell" appears on the list as "Jedi Master and Historian" in the book, a tribute from Lucasfilm that the Howell family says is invaluable.

"This person we love is no longer alive and for me it was gratifying that Riley's act, which I consider pure love, was remembered in this really remarkable way," said Riley's mother, Natalie Henry-Howell.

Riley was always a big Star Wars fan.

Star Wars was Riley's favorite saga for the entire 21 years of her life.

For the Howell family, which had several birthdays with the theme of Star Wars and Halloweens, Star Wars will now act as a legacy forever for the sacrifice his son made.

The Howell family said the tribute could not have come at a better time, after a sad December without Riley.

"Placing him in the Star Wars galaxy, which is this epic story he has loved since he was a child, simply could not be a better gift," said Natalie Henry-Howell.

Natalie started the Riley Howell Foundation Fund after the tragic death of Riley.

It is a fund that supports organizations that benefit victims of armed violence. For more information on the legacy of Riley Howell and the Riley Howell Foundation, visit rileyhowellfoundation.org.

