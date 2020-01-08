Loading...

Twenty-one pilotsThe fandom starts again with the theories, but this time, it is the color of the next album of the duo.

Last year, Reddit users started speculating on the color of the next TØP album, even though they knew nothing about the next version. Some people assume it will be orange while others think it will be green.

“I’m going to guess the orange,” said user DemocraticLeftist. “It seems with confusing words like” in time I will leave town, for now I will stay alive “that Tyler can’t choose between staying in the depressing red world, or leaving it and killing his depressing version of itself to go to yellow happiness, and finally be positive. After all, the “bishops”, alias thoughts, generally bring it back to red. Why not find the perfect combination of depression and happiness? Some kind of balance? Between red and yellow is orange. “

Now user WeAreNeverAlone cited a previous AP article on the group’s influences on fashion by stating “Now I seriously doubt the next album will be green …”

“There is a distinct reason why the group is wearing red armbands,” says the singer. Tyler joseph said in an AMA Reddit in 2015. “The more I knew more and more about the character Blurryface, the more I realized that the color blue was not part of who he was. And because of that, red represents it on this disc. “

Blurryface is a character from the TØP universe and named after the group’s hit album. When the disc was released, the duo went from the blue and red Vessels era logo to the black and white red of Blurryface.

Since the main color of Blurryface was red, some believe that the next choice should be blue.

Some fans think that the next color palette depends on the number of recordings the group plans to release.

In a speech Josh Dun hinted that Trench would also mean the end of DEMA, an organization in the group’s world. Joseph later confirmed this in an interview with NME.

“There’s definitely an end to the game,” said the singer. “There is a story. I think I was very specific that there is a reason why the record ends with (the song)” Leave The City “and the song itself is kind of suspenseful. I mean, the whole thing was to prepare for the future and it would be silly not to at least resolve what we have already started. “

Others, like the user adumdadum, stick to orange for the next album and really can’t see how green would be the next color in the cycle.

Tbh it doesn’t make sense for the color ways to be green haha, there is so much evidence that it’s going to be orange. Bf was a red lane, so the trench is a yellow lane. Their mixture is orange.

Tyler and Josh were in a phone booth where they took photos and it was orange, but someone went to the exact place and it was red… they did it in Photoshop and Tyler wore an orange cap . Before digging a trench, there were many clues like Josh dying his hair in yellow and Tyler wearing yellow hats in the interviews and the color yellow as a light on Josh. The clues start again.

Last year, 21 pilots updated their Twitter and Facebook accounts with a new logo, and while the change was small, it didn’t go unnoticed.

The new logo is clean, unlike its predecessor which looks worn.

Fans quickly found theories (something the Clique is known for) about what change means, with some hoping it means new music is on the way.

Reddit u / king-of-the-clouds also pointed out that although the two logos are yellow, the shades still differ very slightly. It has been previously confirmed that characters from the trench era, the bishops, cannot see yellow.

In July 2018, the day before their official return, the Clique began to formulate a theory inspired by the “pagans” suggesting that Trench would be yellow. It was based on the DEMA website having a torch GIF downloaded under the name “_they_ca_ntseeFCE300”. The FCE300 in the file name is the hexadecimal color code for yellow, which generally translates to “They can’t see yellow.”

This is where it gets even more interesting because u / king-of-the-clouds used a hex code scanner on the “old” Trench logo and the new one. The original logo is in the shade # F3EF00 while the most recent adaptation is actually # FCE300, the same shade announced on dmaorg.info.

The user goes on to explain that the Clique has declared that the new logo is more complete as the Banditos become “stronger”, so that the color change to a “they cannot see” is entirely makes sense.

What do you think will be the color of the next album of 21 pilots? Let us know in the comments below!

