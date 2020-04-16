21 persons in Utah have died with COVID-19

SALT LAKE Metropolis — Two added COVID-19-similar deaths were reported in Utah on Thursday, bringing the complete to 21 who have died.
The Utah Section of Wellness experiences that 2,683 men and women in Utah have contracted the hugely contagious illness, a selection that is preserving close to a 5% growth price day right after working day, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn. Thursday’s progress fee, however, was the largest boost since April 5, in accordance to the condition.
The condition has analyzed at minimum 49,678 folks and has procured enough materials to exam any one with even moderate indicators. And, 238 people today in Utah have been hospitalized with really serious signs and symptoms of the health issues.
The breakdown of Utah COVID-19 scenarios by wellness district as of Thursday:
- Salt Lake County, 1,377 125 hospitalized
- Utah County, 387 21 hospitalized
- Summit County, 308 29 hospitalized
- Davis County, 220 21 hospitalized
- Weber-Morgan, 108 11 hospitalized
- Wasatch County, 103 5 hospitalized
- Southwest Utah, 61 9 hospitalized
- Bear River, 51 9 hospitalized
- Tooele County, 38 4 hospitalized
- San Juan County, 9 2 hospitalized
- TriCounty (Uinta Basin), 9 1 hospitalized
- Central Utah, 8 1 hospitalized
- Southeast Utah, 4 hospitalized
