(Photo by: Douglas Sonders)

The great attraction of twenty one pilots is their incredible ability to create great pop music while lacing these moments of celebration with some serious manifestations of opaque existentialism. The 12 titles on Ship browse a range of styles from melancholic electro-rave action (“car radio”, “trees”) to modern pop earworms (“standing on top”, “sleep ode”) to moody ballad (“truce” “).

Sometimes the darkness is not at all veiled, like the black humor video for their American song “House Of Gold”, which presents the duo mutilated and mutilated by agricultural machines. Or their recent cover of the dark and painful “Mad World” by Tears For Fears, an 80s song, a song that will never start the party nowhere. There is something cheerfully perverse when Tyler joseph can make a crowd cheerfully sing the chorus “We’re Broken People” from “Screen”, making it seem like you’ve entered an episode of Intervention scripted by a committee of Disney writers.

Tyler Joseph is not the poster child for depression, but his art does not cover it. His father Chris remembered how former co-workers were eager to hear Ship came out of the experience extremely troubled.

“I get this question a lot,” says Chris. “Friends will ask,” Is Tyler okay? “I feel like he’s an extremely safe and very insightful child. I like him to go. I think it’s good to be honest and open. I don’t think Tyler has crossed a line. “

Fans can choose to credit twenty-one pilots for comfort when needed or able to throw songs to dance like they’re waiting for the world to end. And Josh Dun and Tyler wants it to be as ambiguous.

“I’ve seen other people go through life and not think too much about things,” says Tyler, reconciling the harsh yin and yang of his music. “They don’t think about the big questions: Why am I even here? What should I do? What’s the point? At the end of the day, I think I got into these questions a lot. If I’m really honest, I think my competitive side is compensating because I know deep down that I don’t know the answer to some of these questions that I feel like we all have should know. I have no external force which explains why I struggle too much with fear and reflection.

“You can travel in your brain: you can go to certain areas where some people do not arrive. Some people like to stay in certain places, they have a certain pattern of certain things they do, their passion, their hobbies or the television. I don’t like to sleep. I feel like it’s a waste of time – I hate it. I’m exhausted: I feel like I’m tired all my life, which sucks. Because I spent time doing nothing lying in a bed, moving around in my head thinking about different things, you think of rude stuff and weird stuff – and great stuff. I feel like the most trips I’ve ever made are in my head, thinking about what if I became this person and I did this thing and got involved in it for a moment. “

“There’s something in the lyrics that makes listeners feel the need to respond,” says Dun. “You realize how powerful music can be in someone’s life, especially when they have nowhere to go.”

This story of twenty-one pilots originally appeared in AP # 316. You can get the whole story – with cool stuff like Josh Dun’s “contract” with his parents, reprints of some of Tyler’s handwritten words Joseph and great photos here.