2022 five-star Wehrmacht to visit Chapel Hill

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 22: Rameses, the North Carolina Tar Heels mascot, battles Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22. 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

UNC Basketball: A Pair of UNC Goals for a Package? by Blake Cockrum

The UNC basketball program will host a five-star guard for the game against Duke on Saturday night in recruitment class 2022

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils will add another chapter to their famous rival at the Dean Dome on Saturday night, and it will be a rare matchup with a team with no rank.

Regardless of the circumstances, this game always delivers and is usually nearby. The atmosphere in the Dean Dome should be electrifying when the hated rival of the UNC comes into town.

On Monday, we told you about a recruit who plans to attend an unofficial UNC meeting this Saturday in 2021. Now he is supported by another recruit.

Jaden Bradley, five-star security guard from 2022, will have an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill this weekend and play the game on Saturday with Paul Biancardi from ESPN:

Jaden Bradley will make an unofficial visit to North Carolina this Saturday to play Duke. Bradley is one of the best second-class guards. (2022) He is currently on Espn 25. @CoachCRoth

– Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) February 5, 2020

The five-star Point Guard hails from Concord, North Carolina, and plays his high school ball at Cannon. He is one of the best players in the 2022 class, ranked seventh overall in the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, and is the best player in the state of North Carolina.

Bradley has a total of nine offers in the 2022 class, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Auburn. The tar heels have yet to extend an offer, but it is still so early in the recruitment cycle that there is still plenty of time. Bringing him to campus for a big game is a good first step.

Next: Roy Williams looks at a little four-star striker

For more information on recruiting UNC basketball players, visit Keeping It Heel.